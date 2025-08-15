 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19617150 Edited 15 August 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Game Crash Fix: Resolved an issue where game could crash on certain cutscenes if had a language other the default selected.

  • UI Tidiness: Fixed missing font characters in German.

Changed files in this update

