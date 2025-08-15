Pets & Global Chat!!



This is one of the largest updates of the year! We’re bringing you Pets, Global Chat, new Cat Cafe, tons of new items, much-requested updates to the Dedicated Condos browser, and plenty more! So let’s dive in!





Global Chat

Global Chat is back! Global chat offers the option to chat with other users outside the bounds of an individual server! So, you can access global chat and interact with users while you’re in different parts of the game, like talking to players in the Plaza while you’re in the Condos or Game Worlds!

Global Chat also brings back Game World notifications when a player starts a public game world server!

Cat Café: Café Miaou

A brand new store is now open - Café Miaou!

This elegant and cute cat cafe serves delicious pastries and drinks, all while keeping our resident cats safe and warm. Sit down, relax, have a cup and snuggle and pet our adorable cats.





Dog Park

For dog enthusiasts, we’ve also opened a dog park! Head over to the West Stores in the Plaza, by the Backer Statue Garden to visit and adopt tons of adorable canine friends!

Condo Pets!

With both the Cat Cafe and the Dog Park, you can now adopt your very own Condo pet! These adorable animals

We currently have 28 lovable and adoptable cats and dogs!

Pets have traits such as love and energy, and commands such as sit, follow, eating/drinking, and sleeping.

You can get pet beds, pet food/drink bowls, and cat towers for your wondrously cute animal friends.

New Condo Browser Filters

In our last update, we added Dedicated Condos, but it was a bit hard to navigate all the new servers.

You can now easily sort the condo browser and filter out by Dedicated and Player-Hosted Condos.

Enhanced Dedicated Windows Launcher

For those of you that use the Windows Launcher for Dedicated Condos, we’ve added some enhancements to the launcher (should be out in a day or so).

You can now have per-Condo server profiles, which helps with running multiple versions of your Condos.

We’ve also added other features to the launcher such as: Chat Log (which updates in real time), Bans Editor, Custom Condo Map name setting, and Client Port setting.





60+ New Items!





Added new items to Café Miaou Holdable Coffee Pet Bed (Round) Pet Bed (Rectangular) Pet Bowl Cupcake Cupcake (Chocolate) Jam Filled Cookie Chocolate Filled Cookie Gelatin Frosted Cookie Creme Sandwich Cookie Sugar Cookie Swiss Roll Croissant Cinnamon Roll Brownie Square Tart Flan Macaron Cappuccino Holdable Catppuccino Eclair (Iced) Eclair (Plain) Holdable Eclair Jelly Doughnut (Iced) Jelly Doughnut (Plain) Holdable Jelly Doughnut Doughnut (iced) Doughnut (Plain) Holdable Doughnut Holdable Onigiri Onigiri Neko Coffee (Black) Cat Condo (Modular) Cat Condo (Beds) Cat Condo (Base) Litterbox Doghouse

Added new items to Rob's Imports Fancy Footrest Cafe Counter Diner Seat Diner Booth Seat (Single) Diner Booth Seat (Double) Diner Booth Seat (Corner) Propane Tank Jerrycan

Added new items to Sweet Suite Vase (Trimmed) Cutesy Cafe Chair Cutesy Cafe Ottoman Cutesy Cafe Table Cutesy Cafe Accent Table

Added new items to Kalarry's Warez Sword & Shield (SDNL)

Added new items to DIY Game World Port Panel Rope Cable Chainlink Gate (Short) Chainlink Gate (Medium) Chainlink Fence (Short)

Added new Condo Materials Sparkly Fabric Confetti Tiles (Black) Confetti Tiles (White) Roof Scales

Added new items to Central Circuit Soft-Serve Machine







Changes

New Store: Café Miaou (Cat Café)

Global Chat

Condo Pets

New Store: Dog Park

Added "Player Hosted", "Dedicated", and "Friends" Condo server filter buttons

Plaza: Moved Treasure from the Sea spawn locations to behind the pool slides beach area and off the grass

Plaza: Moved the fishing music in the fishing docks near the ferris wheel to be in a less annoying location and reduced the volume

Plaza: Tower rooftop back structure art pass

Plaza: The Arcade now has a faux interior to make the plaza feel more seamless and immersive

Plaza: Cookie, Holdable Cake Pops, and Paska Bread are now available from Café Miaou

ZM: Moved Weapon Switch controller binding to Top Face Button (Y on Xbox controllers) to avoid issues with microphone input colliding with swapping weapons

Arcade: Unreleased items no longer show a purchase prompt

Condo: Updated Thumbnail for Climbable Rope item to be more clear

Condo: Chainlink Fence, Large Barbed Wire Fence, and Large Barbed Wire Gate have been renamed to Chainlink Fence (Medium), Chainlink Fence (Tall), and Chainlink Gate (Tall) respectively

Condo: Existing Chainlink Fence items have been art-passed and given variants. Tall fences now have adjustable barbed wire (allowing you to remove, double it, change its position, etc)

Condo: Restaurant Booth now uses a new model that is distinct from the Nightclub Booth seats (it used a much older iteration and didn't match)

Condo: Added new per-player permission - Pet Control (gives players permission to adjust pet names and take care of your Condo pets)

UI: Workshop tags now have a scrollbar to them instead of just wrapping and making things more vertical

UI: Workshop maps now have use a Game World color scheme that isn't grey for the Waiting For Players menu



Optimizations

The game engine should now handle masked material's opacity in the pre-pass now, optimizing translucency and the game's ability to handle foliage overall (was broken in the previous engine upgrade). This will result in way better FPS!

Plaza: Separated interiors in the plaza into a separate light channel to reduce lighting calculations of directional lights and skylight

Plaza: Optimized the skeletal mesh animation of the subway's escalators

Plaza: Optimized initial network load in

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed Use not working for several items and objects

Dedicated Condo: Fixed copycat not copying properties when duplicating an item

Dedicated Condo: Fixed certain items loading in wrongly (ex. Fireplaces)

Fixed various Holdable food items not removing properly after being eaten

Minor Bug Fixes

Plaza: Fixed Booze Bash, Chainsaw Battle, and Plane Wars not announcing in chat

Plaza: Fixed Dev HQ vent not being usable

Plaza: Fixed the control panel in Private Theatres being unusable

Plaza: Fixed Backer Grove location volume title being wrong

Plaza: Fixed an incorrect material assignment on the lamps outside the seasonal store on the boardwalk

Plaza: Fixed fountain area causing splashes

Fixed splash effects in water not happening

ZM: Fixed HUD not showing "power up" controller bind

Condo: Fixed coloring issues on Gallery Bench item

Condo: Fixed IES on Emergency Light

Condo: Fixed Aqua Power Display item starting with a light enabled (even when Media Dynamic Lights were disabled)

Condo: Fix for Gem Pop candy using a broken material (also added color randomization similar to Holdable Balloons)

UI: Fixed workshop browser tabs going off the screen on Steam Deck

UI: Fixed up a lot of padding and font issues with the Waiting For Players menu

Plaza: Fixed Plaza fountain water effects and splashing effects

Dedicated Condo: Fixed Volume IO items showing to clients sometimes

UI: Fixed Waiting for Players menu not letting you input into chat

Condo IO: Fixed setting color on items (such as Lightbox) not working properly

Condo: Fixed setting color on certain items (such as Lightbox) not coloring the emissive texture of the light properly

