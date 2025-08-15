This one brings in a wipe, apologies for the reset progress! But with that there are some massive updates and changes.



Dodge no longer influences chance to dodge attacks and now reduces the cooldown of boosting



Green gems no longer provide range and now provide Potency



White gems now provide Lifesteal



Weapons now indicate how they benefit from Potency



Koenig restores health when blocking & their Sword gains double attack chance from potency



The resonance effect from majority white gems, Purification, now restores health and deals physical damage



The resonance effect from majority green gems, Transfixion, now periodically releases a physical attack that pierces and knocks enemies back



The resonance effect from combining two red and two black gems, Fusion, now triggers an explosion that scales in damage with the number of enemies caught in the effect



The shockwave Special has been removed



A new special, Barrage, has been added