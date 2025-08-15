This one brings in a wipe, apologies for the reset progress! But with that there are some massive updates and changes.
Dodge no longer influences chance to dodge attacks and now reduces the cooldown of boosting
Green gems no longer provide range and now provide Potency
White gems now provide Lifesteal
Weapons now indicate how they benefit from Potency
Koenig restores health when blocking & their Sword gains double attack chance from potency
The resonance effect from majority white gems, Purification, now restores health and deals physical damage
The resonance effect from majority green gems, Transfixion, now periodically releases a physical attack that pierces and knocks enemies back
The resonance effect from combining two red and two black gems, Fusion, now triggers an explosion that scales in damage with the number of enemies caught in the effect
The shockwave Special has been removed
A new special, Barrage, has been added
Added an aim line while manual aiming
