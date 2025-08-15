 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19617101
Update notes via Steam Community

This one brings in a wipe, apologies for the reset progress! But with that there are some massive updates and changes.

  1. Dodge no longer influences chance to dodge attacks and now reduces the cooldown of boosting

  2. Green gems no longer provide range and now provide Potency

  3. White gems now provide Lifesteal

  4. Weapons now indicate how they benefit from Potency

  5. Koenig restores health when blocking & their Sword gains double attack chance from potency

  6. The resonance effect from majority white gems, Purification, now restores health and deals physical damage

  7. The resonance effect from majority green gems, Transfixion, now periodically releases a physical attack that pierces and knocks enemies back

  8. The resonance effect from combining two red and two black gems, Fusion, now triggers an explosion that scales in damage with the number of enemies caught in the effect

  9. The shockwave Special has been removed

  10. A new special, Barrage, has been added

  11. Added an aim line while manual aiming

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3886221
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3886222
  • Loading history…
