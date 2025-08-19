2.0.3c - RELEASED 19 AUGUST 2025
BUGS FIXED:
* Multiplayer: Typing in chat is interrupted when a player joins or leaves the game.
* Quest panel: The number in the circular countdown clock does not change.
