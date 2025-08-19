 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19617074 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2.0.3c - RELEASED 19 AUGUST 2025

BUGS FIXED:

* Multiplayer: Typing in chat is interrupted when a player joins or leaves the game.

* Quest panel: The number in the circular countdown clock does not change.

Changed files in this update

