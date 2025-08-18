This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v2.0.3c - PUBLIC BETA

NOTE: Game saves ARE backward compatible with v2.0.3b, so if you switch back to that version, you can continue playing any saves made in this beta. Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible with the last patch, so you can play with those who have that version. See instructions at bottom for instructions for switching to public beta branch.

As always, it's prudent to make a backup of your User Files before switching to the beta, just to be safe. They are here:

Windows: Documents/My Games/Wolf Quest Anniversary/User Files/

Mac: \[YourUserDirectory]/Wolf Quest Anniversary/User Files/

BETA 1

BUGS FIXED:

* Multiplayer: Typing in chat is interrupted when a player joins or leaves the game.

* Quest panel: The number inside the circular countdown clock does not change.

_____________________

TO GET THE BETA BUILD

1) In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties. 2) Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.