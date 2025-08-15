ACCESSIBILITY IS THE NEW NORMAL



Video games are for everyone. But people with disabilities can be left out if developers don't take their needs into account.



This time, we're analyzing design choices and menu options that can make a difference for those who are colorblind or have low vision.



*UI with Accessible Buttons designed for ease of use and players with low vision.

*Blue light effects on objects to facilitate any player, especially with Deuteranopia or Protanopia.

*Bug Fixes.



We will be working increasingly to find advice, guides, and best practices that make games more accessible to a wide range of people with disabilities.



***Have fun, and remember: Accessibility isn't about playing on easy mode ;)