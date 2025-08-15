 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS PEAK Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19616908 Edited 15 August 2025 – 22:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ACCESSIBILITY IS THE NEW NORMAL

Video games are for everyone. But people with disabilities can be left out if developers don't take their needs into account.

This time, we're analyzing design choices and menu options that can make a difference for those who are colorblind or have low vision.

*UI with Accessible Buttons designed for ease of use and players with low vision.
*Blue light effects on objects to facilitate any player, especially with Deuteranopia or Protanopia.
*Bug Fixes.

We will be working increasingly to find advice, guides, and best practices that make games more accessible to a wide range of people with disabilities.

***Have fun, and remember: Accessibility isn't about playing on easy mode ;)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2006771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link