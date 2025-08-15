 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616896
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to my first ever update log!

  • Hover tips on main menu now pop up faster.

  • Glow effect is now updated after each twist move during scramble.

Thanks for your feedback and support, fellow Glow Cubers! 😇

Changed files in this update

