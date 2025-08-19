 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19616893
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.

This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.

Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

1.5.0.28 Changelog

General

  • Changed: Physical contact with character no longer applies impulse to the other entity

  • Fixed: Grenades were visible in character's shoulders

Playable Content

  • Added: Increased the number of control points required for victory on Arland

  • Added: Harbor names on Arland

  • Changed: Rank requirement for US & USSR Rifleman & Scout reduced to Renegade, down from Private

  • Changed: Supply capacity of US & USSR construction trucks increased to 800, up from 550

  • Changed: Rank requirement for US & USSR HE mortar shells reduced to Sergeant, down from Captain

  • Changed: Supply cost for US & USSR HE mortar shells reduced to 25 supplies, down from 50

  • Tweaked: Arland: US faction now starts with an LAV-25 and an M151A2 instead of a double M1025 to give them some amphibious capabilities

  • Fixed: Arland: Western starting point moved so it can reach control point Beauregard, nearby FIA spawn adjusted

  • Fixed: HQC: Opening the map and the Commander support station simultaneously resulted in a map stuck on screen

  • Fixed: HQC: Incorrect amount of assigned players on the objective when the group was assigned upon creating

  • Fixed: HQC: Request base mark disappeared when the enemy faction accepted the request near it

  • Fixed: HQC: Preplaced compositions could not be disassembled

Changed files in this update

