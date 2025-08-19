Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.
This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.
Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.
Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.
1.5.0.28 Changelog
General
Changed: Physical contact with character no longer applies impulse to the other entity
Fixed: Grenades were visible in character's shoulders
Playable Content
Added: Increased the number of control points required for victory on Arland
Added: Harbor names on Arland
Changed: Rank requirement for US & USSR Rifleman & Scout reduced to Renegade, down from Private
Changed: Supply capacity of US & USSR construction trucks increased to 800, up from 550
Changed: Rank requirement for US & USSR HE mortar shells reduced to Sergeant, down from Captain
Changed: Supply cost for US & USSR HE mortar shells reduced to 25 supplies, down from 50
Tweaked: Arland: US faction now starts with an LAV-25 and an M151A2 instead of a double M1025 to give them some amphibious capabilities
Fixed: Arland: Western starting point moved so it can reach control point Beauregard, nearby FIA spawn adjusted
Fixed: HQC: Opening the map and the Commander support station simultaneously resulted in a map stuck on screen
Fixed: HQC: Incorrect amount of assigned players on the objective when the group was assigned upon creating
Fixed: HQC: Request base mark disappeared when the enemy faction accepted the request near it
Fixed: HQC: Preplaced compositions could not be disassembled
Changed files in this update