Fixed zone transitions while someone is talking.



Added a guiding line to avoid getting too lost.



No need to redo the dungeon twice anymore (the levers), including the boss.



Minor dialogue corrections.



Removed solidity from flags — it was annoying for the player on the map and elsewhere.



Moved one of the flowers from under the bridge to the middle of the water in the river zone.



Removed the need to fight the duelists multiple times.



Fixed the bug allowing the player to pass through the bottom of the bridge.



Improved the bear’s graphics.



Changed the dialogue of one of the bosses.



The version jumps to 4.0.1 after JosniB’s excellent stream.I was able to note and fix multiple bugs. Big thanks again to JosniB for testing the game right at release!Go follow his page!