I was able to note and fix multiple bugs. Big thanks again to JosniB for testing the game right at release!
Go follow his page!
https://www.twitch.tv/josnib
- Fixed zone transitions while someone is talking.
- Added a guiding line to avoid getting too lost.
- No need to redo the dungeon twice anymore (the levers), including the boss.
- Minor dialogue corrections.
- Removed solidity from flags — it was annoying for the player on the map and elsewhere.
- Moved one of the flowers from under the bridge to the middle of the water in the river zone.
- Removed the need to fight the duelists multiple times.
- Fixed the bug allowing the player to pass through the bottom of the bridge.
- Improved the bear’s graphics.
- Changed the dialogue of one of the bosses.
Changed files in this update