15 August 2025 Build 19616861 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The version jumps to 4.0.1 after JosniB’s excellent stream.
I was able to note and fix multiple bugs. Big thanks again to JosniB for testing the game right at release!

Go follow his page!

https://www.twitch.tv/josnib

  • Fixed zone transitions while someone is talking.
  • Added a guiding line to avoid getting too lost.
  • No need to redo the dungeon twice anymore (the levers), including the boss.
  • Minor dialogue corrections.
  • Removed solidity from flags — it was annoying for the player on the map and elsewhere.
  • Moved one of the flowers from under the bridge to the middle of the water in the river zone.
  • Removed the need to fight the duelists multiple times.
  • Fixed the bug allowing the player to pass through the bottom of the bridge.
  • Improved the bear’s graphics.
  • Changed the dialogue of one of the bosses.

Windows Depot 2447921
Linux Depot 2447923
macOS Depot 2447929
