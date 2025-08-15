Freezing

Cryo weapons now have a base 25% chance to freeze enemies! Anything that resists cryo is immune to this effect, and so are all creatures on frozen planets. The Transmutor skill "Elemental Trigger" adds 33% chance per level. Hitting frozen enemies with smashing/blunt , sonic, or explosive does double damage ;)

Have fun with this one!

Injuries

We're not waiting for the end of away missions anymore...

There are a lot of changes for this:

Injuries immediately disable passive skills.

Injury over 25 disables active (cyber) skills too.

Minor injuries heal 1 per turn (or more with skills/powers/devices), but...

Injuries over 150 do not heal on their own!

Injuries of 100 or more slow the away team by 25, and 350+ slows the away team by 60!

Injuries greater than 250 get worse every turn! (They heal naturally on the ship.)

Max injury is 500

Regenerate power (and med kits) speed up the healing of these injuries while on away missions.

Med kits can now be used to treat individual injured officers, both in space and on away missions, removing up to 200 injury.

There is a new help page explaining this: Options => Help => Skills => Injury

Shipwreck Auto-Repair

If you've repaired a shipwreck to take over and use as your own ship at least once, you will now have the option to auto-repair a fully-explored 3+ deck ship with the push of a button!

Auto-Repair is activated at any repair terminal, once you've fully explored the ship, and if you have all the necessary items. The resources are consumed upon exiting the ship, and only if you choose "use it as my own ship".

Nanopocalypse Fixes

People have reported some problems with the Nanopocalypse quest line, but I had no idea how many issues there were until I played through it, fixed a bunch, played through it again and fixed more.

Wow. Sorry.

New Youtube Series

People have requested that I bring back my developer play-through video series on Youtube so I present to you "The Marshal, the Quartermaster, and Crafting", 8 episodes where I unlock 2 of the alien officer classes and mess with the crafting system. New videos will release every 4 days, with the final installment coming out August 30th.

Everything Else

There are always lots of little changes going on, here's the list:

In station pawn shops, selling multiple copies of the same item (machine gun, rock plow, etc.) reduces the sale price by 10%, to a lower minimum of 25% of value. A sonic SMG won't affect the price of an incendiary SMG, but trying to sell 10 eviscerators will have diminishing returns.

This "sales memory" is tracked per faction (selling to bankers doesn't affect price at gruff stations, etc.), and will clear over time, deleting the first 3 items on the list after every warp.

In the pawn shop, art is now arranged by faction, starting with the faction who owns the station.

Races with faction power less than 50 don't spawn random ships in a sector. They can still have ships related to a given event or quest.

Races with faction power less that 30 no longer spawn embassies in new sectors. They are effectively removed.

Large faction ships (size 3) have a minimum faction power of 75%, and huge (size 4) have a minimum of 100%.

I reduced the price scaling of crafting parts: it got WAY out of hand in high sectors.

The inventory screen now tells you what furniture items (if any) a crafting part or gadget can be extracted from. It also tells a little more about gadgets in general.

Syndicate bases (loot stockades / "many small structures") will now usually contain 1 random gadget.

Virtual University (asteroid base room) now allows training of all 6 officers with much less conversation annoyance.

In stations, if you have more than 10K data, it will now ask you how much you want to sell.

You can now long rest in space to heal injured officers.

Hills block sight unless you are standing on hills or mountains. (This has actually been true for a while now.)

You can only de-grok each monster once per game.

The transmutor skill "elemental trigger" now increases the chance that stun and tangler weapons will affect the target.

Ion weapons now have a 25% chance to stun robot enemies, and that is +33% per level of "elemental trigger".

Shipwrecks with 3 or more decks will now have more "vital systems", so you don't explore a whole ship and get the "not enough vital systems" message.

David gave me new tiles for basic lands on planets, so now we have greater variation. He also made a new galaxy sprite for the warp screen.

