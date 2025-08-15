 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19616813 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch optimizes things better (fps, start up, & world building), fixes some hitches, makes player movement better, fixes some graphic issues, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.839 change list:

  • now preload tiles around the viewing area slowly so less building of tiles all at once when you move (less hitches)

  • now sort drawing surfaces a little better to have less texture changes

  • now skip light passes on entities if no contribution from light and at least 1 other light has or will be drawn

  • now skip light passes on blocks if no contribution from light and at least 1 other light has or will be drawn

  • fixed settleAllLooseSolids, settleAllGases, and settleAllLiquids all looping over level total size instead of level tile size (NULL checks so not crashing but doing a lot of nothing)

  • decreased StartLightIntensity from 2.0 to 1.6

  • increased MaxSpeedAccelMult from 3.5 to 5.25

  • increased MaxSpeedDecelMult from 3.0 to 4.5

  • decreased GroundJumpImpulseMult penalty on several blocks (mud, tar, ice, etc)

  • fixed blending with platforms (su-su-supernova)

  • fixed a blending issue with wood and partial blocks sometimes (Nailclippins)

  • new entities that show up on screen edge no longer fade in

  • fixed lock pick experience using wrong level

  • now cap objectiveLevel in experience stuff to 200

  • added new dungeon tiles (look same as stone roof, but things can spawn on them, are tougher, and different name)

  • no longer get fully explored or cleared bonus for levels (really doesn't make sense for this game)

  • added new quick tip "It is wise to keep your entertainer NPCs at normal or work focus to keep them entertaining other NPCs."

  • fixed HitEffectColor on grass, wood, brick, glass, clay roof, and stone roof blocks

  • now only set 1 color for entities (instead of building array with all same values)

  • fixed an unneeded sqrt call in LightingSystem::setupLight

  • ifdefed out some Drox specific planet lighting (don't use)

  • ifdefed out models on world map (don't use)

  • ifdefed out shadow mapping support (don't use)

  • ifdefed out more of the blended tiles support (don't use)

  • ifdefed out Shader::buildBlendedTilesShader & Shader::buildRandomIconShader

  • now WorldBlock::getFirstTextureName uses const String& so less String construction which can be slow when building a ton of blocks

  • changed DatabaseEntry::getKeyValue, DatabaseEntry::getStringValue, and SimpleData::getDatabaseStringValue to const String& (should speed up some things, mostly startup)

  • changed DatabaseEntry::getIntValue and DatabaseEntry::getFloatValue to use const String& instead of local var (should speed up some things, mostly startup)

  • addKeyValue setBase now uses local emptyString instead of "" (less conversions for loading)

  • removed a couple unnecessary checks in Database::getDatabaseEntry

  • now convertCharacterStatNameToNum and convertDynamicCharacterStatNameToNum use hashes to be much quicker

  • now minimize reading normal and dynamic stats on magic modifiers (there are a lot of modifiers and a lot of stats)

  • now GameShared::getNpcChat uses hashes to speed up

  • changed SimpleData::getDatabaseEntryName to use const String&

  • sped up Database::getDatabaseEntry when looking for Base (now tries backwards in list a little)

  • now Quest::syncLevelAndSeed calculates what seed it needs (much quicker than old way)

  • fixed a potential memory leak in Game::createRandomQuest (not likely but better code)

  • made Game::createRandomQuest kill a quest earlier in the process if quest level too low

  • made it so quests that try to get shoved into a specific level that can't have them fail much quicker

  • now use cached tile for updating loose solids, liquids, and gases when building world

  • made settleAllLooseSolids, settleAllGases, and settleAllLiquids loop through tiles directly instead of calling getTile for each

  • sped up some faction stuff a little

  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 149

Changed files in this update

Depot 2880011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2880012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880013
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link