15 August 2025 Build 19616774 Edited 15 August 2025 – 19:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The reward for the first part of the Old Man's Revenge mission has been increased to 500 gold. This has accelerated the next mission.

  • When the Ship Upgrades and Mission List screens were open, the description panels next to the cursor would sometimes appear off-screen. They now work properly on all screen resolutions.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
