- Two new Veil fights have been added, with unlocks for each!
Fixes
- Materials should no longer overflow.
- The victory message for Arena fight 10 has been corrected.
- The text for Higher Plane now formats the amount of RP required from a rebirth.
- Fixed an issue where quest completions could overflow, resulting in no glowing runes being rewarded after a certain point and quest progress being shown as NaN / NaN. As part of the fix, you'll now see 0 quest progress when above 100,000 quest completions, but you'll still see the amount of quest progress required for a quest completion to gauge how many glowing runes you'll receive for a certain amount of progress.
Changed files in this update