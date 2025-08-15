 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616667 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Content
  • Two new Veil fights have been added, with unlocks for each!


Fixes
  • Materials should no longer overflow.
  • The victory message for Arena fight 10 has been corrected.
  • The text for Higher Plane now formats the amount of RP required from a rebirth.
  • Fixed an issue where quest completions could overflow, resulting in no glowing runes being rewarded after a certain point and quest progress being shown as NaN / NaN. As part of the fix, you'll now see 0 quest progress when above 100,000 quest completions, but you'll still see the amount of quest progress required for a quest completion to gauge how many glowing runes you'll receive for a certain amount of progress.

