15 August 2025 Build 19616608 Edited 16 August 2025 – 07:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

...it has absolutely nothing to do with me promising those units will be ready this week, and dev team wanting to kill me because of that.

To access beta branch, right click on our game on steam->Properties->Betas and pick public-beta branch.

What can you expect to find there:

New units!

  • Bloodgirl - Sometimes, death is cute! For now, has chance to spawn if there are many graves in close proximity, and it then "imprints" on a first strong host it finds, changing faction to that of the host and following them around. Needs blood to survive.

    • current bloodgirl only has "final" evolution, 2 smaller evolutions will come in the next weeks!

    • more attacks also incoming

  • Dryad - When a bee and a flower love each other very much, sometimes a dryad appears. She plants traps, that your units can walk into and get captured becoming fertiliser for her plant. If you defeat her before she finishes consuming them, they will pop out and survive!

  • Lightbringer evolution! She made a high-lvl debut, and painted her hair light-blond.

    • special attacks incoming soon (tm)

    • better stats!

  • Slug boss! A new hot unit, a real party animal, with many cool friends! Second boss in survival mode.

  • First wolf boss also got some fancy new skills and new look!

UI!

  • Windowed Structure UI - If you feel like managing your structures is interrupting your gameplay you can now enable "Windowed building UI" in "Other" tab in settings. Favorite feature of some of the devs.

Bugfixes!

  • We fixed few bugs that could prevent save from loading.

  • Probably created more new bugs in exchange.

Changed depots in public-beta branch

Depot 3133651
