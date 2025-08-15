 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616606 Edited 15 August 2025 – 19:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Updated to 4.4.5 with the new relationship and personality systems, plus general improvements and bug fixes.
• Fixed a bug that prevented adding a new roommate.
• AI will no longer respond with asterisks.

