• Updated to 4.4.5 with the new relationship and personality systems, plus general improvements and bug fixes.
• Fixed a bug that prevented adding a new roommate.
• AI will no longer respond with asterisks.
AI Roommate 4.4.5 – Steam Update 0.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update