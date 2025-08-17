 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19616554 Edited 17 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes & Changes:
  • Improved item placement system.
  • Fixed font rendering issues in certain languages.
  • Big Crate can now release/dump its contents, like the Crate and Bucket.
  • Fixed interaction between Crucible and Furnace.
  • Minor adjustment to how collision sound effects behave.
  • Character collider slightly reduced in thickness.
  • Optimized overall physics performance.
  • Improved physics interactions (especially between items and containers).
  • Simplified physics model for crate containers.
  • Fixed issue where items could disappear from carts after loading a save.
  • Fixed save/load handling for items stored in larger containers (e.g., carts).


Known Issue:
  • In some cases, containers (e.g., crates) may immediately cause items to stick inside; saving and reloading the game resolves this issue.

