- Improved item placement system.
- Fixed font rendering issues in certain languages.
- Big Crate can now release/dump its contents, like the Crate and Bucket.
- Fixed interaction between Crucible and Furnace.
- Minor adjustment to how collision sound effects behave.
- Character collider slightly reduced in thickness.
- Optimized overall physics performance.
- Improved physics interactions (especially between items and containers).
- Simplified physics model for crate containers.
- Fixed issue where items could disappear from carts after loading a save.
- Fixed save/load handling for items stored in larger containers (e.g., carts).
Known Issue:
- In some cases, containers (e.g., crates) may immediately cause items to stick inside; saving and reloading the game resolves this issue.
Changed files in this update