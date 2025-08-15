 Skip to content
15 August 2025
  • Rocks, in the scenario where they're placed on your setup board, can no longer be upgraded to an amazon...
  • The 4th scenario, now places rocks in the coins section correctly
  • Added the correct game icon (instead of the unity icon)
  • Changed the princess to 7 value and dragon bishop to 6 value
  • Chess arrows are now enabled by default. Press right click (or b on controllers) to place a circle, or press and hold it to draw arrows
  • Left click now clears drawn arrows on the board, regardless of whether a piece is being picked up or not
  • When loading a challenge level, it now shows the correct level (previously it would say the number of challenges active)
  • The value array for pawns has been changed to encourage more aggressive play from the AI. I know a number of negative reviews mentioned that the AI was too defensive, so I'm hoping this changes this without making the AI much weaker. Let me know what you think!
  • Undoing a coin, now correctly resets the current check count for the check win condition
  • Cherries now return a max of $20
  • Some badges (that made the game much easier) are now rarer
  • Slipping through an modified cell, then undoing it, now correctly places the modified cell in the same place
  • Fixed an issue where loading a save with the four kings badge, where one of the kings didn't get placed initially didn't allow the save to be loaded
  • Hopefully fixed an issue with steam achievements not triggering

