- Rocks, in the scenario where they're placed on your setup board, can no longer be upgraded to an amazon...
- The 4th scenario, now places rocks in the coins section correctly
- Added the correct game icon (instead of the unity icon)
- Changed the princess to 7 value and dragon bishop to 6 value
- Chess arrows are now enabled by default. Press right click (or b on controllers) to place a circle, or press and hold it to draw arrows
- Left click now clears drawn arrows on the board, regardless of whether a piece is being picked up or not
- When loading a challenge level, it now shows the correct level (previously it would say the number of challenges active)
- The value array for pawns has been changed to encourage more aggressive play from the AI. I know a number of negative reviews mentioned that the AI was too defensive, so I'm hoping this changes this without making the AI much weaker. Let me know what you think!
- Undoing a coin, now correctly resets the current check count for the check win condition
- Cherries now return a max of $20
- Some badges (that made the game much easier) are now rarer
- Slipping through an modified cell, then undoing it, now correctly places the modified cell in the same place
- Fixed an issue where loading a save with the four kings badge, where one of the kings didn't get placed initially didn't allow the save to be loaded
- Hopefully fixed an issue with steam achievements not triggering
Patch 1.08
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update