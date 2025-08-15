🚀 Story Improvements
Grenades in the story mode have been improved!
You now get ammo for them, and collectible grenade pickups have been added.
Don’t be afraid to use them anymore – they’re not a one-time treat!
🔐 Keycard Doors in Level 1
In the first story level, doors now block your path if you haven’t found the corresponding keycard. No more rushing through unprepared!
💥 The Crusher Appears
The Crusher has made its debut in the first story level!
He’s not finished yet, but already a menace. Your feedback is crucial here.
(Personally, I think he's a bit too hard... borderline unfair. Expect changes!)
💀 Karma Battle Tweak
No more shard potions in Karma Battles – they’re useless there anyway.
Nothing helps against Bobby’s gang… except death. :)
🔫 Weapon System Overhaul (In Progress)
We’re scrapping the old random weapon system. It just wasn’t fun.
Instead, we’re introducing a selectable arsenal:
Machine guns, sniper rifles, rocket launchers – and more!
You’ll be able to switch weapons on the fly to adapt to the situation. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update