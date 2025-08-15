 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616546 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Story Improvements

  • Grenades in the story mode have been improved!
    You now get ammo for them, and collectible grenade pickups have been added.
    Don’t be afraid to use them anymore – they’re not a one-time treat!

🔐 Keycard Doors in Level 1

  • In the first story level, doors now block your path if you haven’t found the corresponding keycard. No more rushing through unprepared!

💥 The Crusher Appears

  • The Crusher has made its debut in the first story level!
    He’s not finished yet, but already a menace. Your feedback is crucial here.
    (Personally, I think he's a bit too hard... borderline unfair. Expect changes!)

💀 Karma Battle Tweak

  • No more shard potions in Karma Battles – they’re useless there anyway.
    Nothing helps against Bobby’s gang… except death. :)

🔫 Weapon System Overhaul (In Progress)

  • We’re scrapping the old random weapon system. It just wasn’t fun.
    Instead, we’re introducing a selectable arsenal:
    Machine guns, sniper rifles, rocket launchers – and more!
    You’ll be able to switch weapons on the fly to adapt to the situation. Stay tuned!

