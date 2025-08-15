Zombies are coming to your favorite Vietnam War game. Agent Orange has done more than just defoliate the jungle.



Help us test this game mode and share your feedback!



[Zombie Beta]



- Props take now damage from all Zombie attacks

- Fixed spectators not seeing applied effects

- Reduced prop perk from 3 to 2

- Increased prop prices

- Decreased prop HP

- Homemade weapons have now a very low selling price



(Maps)



- Fixed clipping issues related to map exploitations

- General art pass



(NPC)



Kamikaze



- Ignites dynamite within 384 units of player (ignites it anywhere low on health)

- Increased size of particles for better visibility of ignition

- Screams constantly on dynamite ignition



Havoc



- Increased shooting range from 1024 units to 1280 units



Weapons



- Adjusted prices of Homemade weapons

- Spawn weapons (Homemade weapons + crowbar) have now a fixed selling price