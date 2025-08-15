 Skip to content
Major 15 August 2025 Build 19616511 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Zombies are coming to your favorite Vietnam War game. Agent Orange has done more than just defoliate the jungle.

Help us test this game mode and share your feedback!

[Zombie Beta]

- Props take now damage from all Zombie attacks
- Fixed spectators not seeing applied effects
- Reduced prop perk from 3 to 2
- Increased prop prices
- Decreased prop HP
- Homemade weapons have now a very low selling price

(Maps)

- Fixed clipping issues related to map exploitations
- General art pass

(NPC)

Kamikaze

- Ignites dynamite within 384 units of player (ignites it anywhere low on health)
- Increased size of particles for better visibility of ignition
- Screams constantly on dynamite ignition

Havoc

- Increased shooting range from 1024 units to 1280 units

Weapons

- Adjusted prices of Homemade weapons
- Spawn weapons (Homemade weapons + crowbar) have now a fixed selling price

