Zombies are coming to your favorite Vietnam War game. Agent Orange has done more than just defoliate the jungle.
Help us test this game mode and share your feedback!
[Zombie Beta]
- Props take now damage from all Zombie attacks
- Fixed spectators not seeing applied effects
- Reduced prop perk from 3 to 2
- Increased prop prices
- Decreased prop HP
- Homemade weapons have now a very low selling price
(Maps)
- Fixed clipping issues related to map exploitations
- General art pass
(NPC)
Kamikaze
- Ignites dynamite within 384 units of player (ignites it anywhere low on health)
- Increased size of particles for better visibility of ignition
- Screams constantly on dynamite ignition
Havoc
- Increased shooting range from 1024 units to 1280 units
Weapons
- Adjusted prices of Homemade weapons
- Spawn weapons (Homemade weapons + crowbar) have now a fixed selling price
Rainbow Herbicides
