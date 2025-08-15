 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616442 Edited 15 August 2025 – 19:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve rolled out Version 1.01r with a mix of fixes and tweaks aimed at smoothing your drafting experience:

Fixed an issue where Hotswap was incorrectly flagged as valid.

Adjusted default bye week ratios – RB now at 40% and WR at 44%. (You can set these in your preferences – though we still recommend avoiding heavy bye-week overlap.)

Hotfix for Strategy Listings crashing in certain cases.

Improved round movement logic to reduce cases of skipping positional picks incorrectly.

Draft Manager can now better handle stressful draft changes without falling apart.

It’s not perfect yet, but we’re getting closer to a smoother, more reliable drafting tool.

Happy drafting! 🏈

