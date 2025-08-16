Gameplay:
Rats are fully functional now and will chase Dillo to stop him from beating forts
Save System improved
Save system is fully implemented:
Compatible for all levels (Dillo Pad, Farmland, Rat Kingdom, Cave Fort, Rat King Fight )
Dialogues/Dialogue Sequencers
Destructibles
Ratkingdom stuff (bells, bellsystem, belltowerTrigger, pingajar),
Key Saves
Gates Saves
Respawn Points
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where starting a new game with the menu while another game is running would cause you to respawn at the last respawn point of the level
Fixed an issue where saving inside a respawn point would lead to problems and messy behavior when loading the saved game
Auto-Save calls are added to Respawn Points, on level start, and at the end of forts
