16 August 2025 Build 19616424
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Rats are fully functional now and will chase Dillo to stop him from beating forts

  • Save System improved

Save system is fully implemented:

  • Compatible for all levels (Dillo Pad, Farmland, Rat Kingdom, Cave Fort, Rat King Fight )

  • Dialogues/Dialogue Sequencers

  • Destructibles

  • Ratkingdom stuff (bells, bellsystem, belltowerTrigger, pingajar),

  • Key Saves

  • Gates Saves

  • Respawn Points

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where starting a new game with the menu while another game is running would cause you to respawn at the last respawn point of the level

  • Fixed an issue where saving inside a respawn point would lead to problems and messy behavior when loading the saved game

  • Auto-Save calls are added to Respawn Points, on level start, and at the end of forts

