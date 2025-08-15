



(This is an AI translation, so there may be errors. I will provide a proper translation later.)

Announcement

Hello, this is LIFUEL.

Due to the large number of bugs in the current build, we have prepared a quick hotfix and this announcement.

The most frequently reported issues at the moment are the difficulty of Stage 2 Boss Phase 2, the difficulty of the “Three Idiots” elite enemy, and frequent game crashes.

First, regarding the Stage 2 balance adjustments:

The boss’s Phase 2 originally spawned poison clouds continuously, making the difficulty higher. The original design intent was to add a jump mechanic to the dodge-focused action, increasing the control difficulty slightly. However, due to overly large hitboxes and high damage, the gameplay became overly exhausting. We have adjusted the hitbox size and damage values accordingly.

For Stage 2 Boss Phase 2’s downward slam attack that creates a damage-over-time area, we found that the duration was too long, making the fight unnecessarily unfair. It has now been changed so that the area only persists until the boss uses its follow-up attack.

Other wave attacks existed to counter long-range playstyles, but their hitbox ranges were unfair in some cases, causing players to be hit even after dodging the main attack. We have adjusted the collision range so that this no longer happens.

Previously, if the Stage 2 Boss was stunned, it would teleport away. This was intended, but it ended up making players lose valuable damage windows instead of gaining rewards for stunning the boss. We’ve removed this mechanic entirely. This was a major oversight on our part, and we sincerely apologize for the frustration it caused.

Next, regarding bugs:

We are aware that the game has been crashing intermittently, and we are truly sorry for the inconvenience.

After reviewing various reports, we discovered that the common cause was related to memory handling. We have addressed the issue, and testing shows that it now works correctly.

However, we acknowledge that this may not be a complete fix. If the same problem persists after this update, please report it to us so we can fix it immediately. Again, we are deeply sorry for the trouble this has caused.

Details are as follows:

\[Changes]

Reduced the duration of placed attacks in Stage 2 Boss Phase 2.

Adjusted certain wave attacks in Phase 2 to be easier to dodge.

Stage 2 Boss will no longer teleport while stunned.

Slightly increased the stun duration of Stage 3 Boss.

Reduced the HP and stun resistance of Stage 2 Elite “Three Idiots.”

Greatly increased the respawn time of the “Three Idiots’” hands.

Fixed an issue where the hands could revive even if the main body died.

Adjusted missile effects created by the “Three Idiots” so they appear behind the player and no longer block visibility.

\[Bugs Fixed]

Fixed an issue where the game could crash intermittently after bosses in Stages 1 and 2 dropped rewards.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using a reroll dice while previewing skill modification rewards.

Fixed a crash caused by using Cyber Chloe’s attack speed increase passive.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes fall out of the map during the Incinerator event when using a down attack.

Fixed some missing text issues.

\[Other Fixes]