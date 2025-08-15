 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616219 Edited 15 August 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added fullscreen/windowed/maximized mode and resolution settings
- fixed issue where you could open locked door or chest without a key
- keymapping slightly reworked
- fixed arrows bouncing of black exit door

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3812901
