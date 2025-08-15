- added fullscreen/windowed/maximized mode and resolution settings
- fixed issue where you could open locked door or chest without a key
- keymapping slightly reworked
- fixed arrows bouncing of black exit door
2025.8.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3812901
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update