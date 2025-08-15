Dino Explore has been updated to 1.3!!



What is new?



A lot of changes and improvements to the gamemode "Digsite"

-You have an inventory now

-Buy special items like shovels and better pickaxes

-You can dig up dinosaur bones now

-A trader has been added where you can buy special items

-Ore wave comes every 50-90 seconds in this version. Ore wave is when new ores spawn.

-You now have bone achievements!

-New ores: Natrium and redstone!



-General optimization

-Added more sounds to the game including background music. Turn it on in settings! There are three types of beats to choose from.



Enjoy!