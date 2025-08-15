 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616209
Dino Explore has been updated to 1.3!!

What is new?

A lot of changes and improvements to the gamemode "Digsite"
-You have an inventory now
-Buy special items like shovels and better pickaxes
-You can dig up dinosaur bones now
-A trader has been added where you can buy special items
-Ore wave comes every 50-90 seconds in this version. Ore wave is when new ores spawn.
-You now have bone achievements!
-New ores: Natrium and redstone!

-General optimization
-Added more sounds to the game including background music. Turn it on in settings! There are three types of beats to choose from.

Enjoy!

