15 August 2025 Build 19616201
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, it’s been a while—here’s a new update!

🌱 Bonus content added!
I commissioned and received permission via Skeb to include an adorable illustration by VTuber Naruto Suigetsu!
She has also streamed this game and No Ghost: Babysitting on her channel.

🌱 Early Access for my new JRPG, Little Eternal Chronicle, has begun!
It’s not a horror game, but it’s still a very fun experience—please try the demo!


Other new projects are also in the works—please look forward to them!

Changed files in this update

