Hello everyone, it’s been a while—here’s a new update!🌱 Bonus content added!I commissioned and received permission via Skeb to include an adorable illustration by VTuber Naruto Suigetsu!She has also streamed this game and No Ghost: Babysitting on her channel.🌱 Early Access for my new JRPG, Little Eternal Chronicle, has begun!It’s not a horror game, but it’s still a very fun experience—please try the demo!Other new projects are also in the works—please look forward to them!