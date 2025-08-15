Hello everyone, it’s been a while—here’s a new update!
🌱 Bonus content added!
I commissioned and received permission via Skeb to include an adorable illustration by VTuber Naruto Suigetsu!
She has also streamed this game and No Ghost: Babysitting on her channel.
🌱 Early Access for my new JRPG, Little Eternal Chronicle, has begun!
It’s not a horror game, but it’s still a very fun experience—please try the demo!
Other new projects are also in the works—please look forward to them!
