19 August 2025 Build 19616115 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed a bug where the game would save itself over a game slot at incorrect times.

• Minor upgrades to the physics interpolation of the camera.

• Minor upgrades to how the game closes down (exits). (Improved game exit time).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3369251
