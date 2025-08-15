Fellow critter leaders, what's up!



Here are test-v0.1.1 updates:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where item descriptions on the store page would flicker abnormally.



UI Updates:

[Window Mode] added.

Fixed UI scaling issues that made the game completely unplayable on certain screen resolutions (e.g., 4:3 screens, ultrawide monitors).

Further improvements to UI scaling and screen compatibility will be made in future updates.



Thank you for joining the playtest, and happy bug extermination! 🛠️🐞