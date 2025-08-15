Fellow critter leaders, what's up!
Here are test-v0.1.1 updates:
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where item descriptions on the store page would flicker abnormally.
UI Updates:
[Window Mode] added.
Fixed UI scaling issues that made the game completely unplayable on certain screen resolutions (e.g., 4:3 screens, ultrawide monitors).
Further improvements to UI scaling and screen compatibility will be made in future updates.
Thank you for joining the playtest, and happy bug extermination! 🛠️🐞
