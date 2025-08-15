 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616103 Edited 15 August 2025 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fellow critter leaders, what's up!

Here are test-v0.1.1 updates:
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where item descriptions on the store page would flicker abnormally.

UI Updates:
[Window Mode] added.
Fixed UI scaling issues that made the game completely unplayable on certain screen resolutions (e.g., 4:3 screens, ultrawide monitors).
Further improvements to UI scaling and screen compatibility will be made in future updates.

Thank you for joining the playtest, and happy bug extermination! 🛠️🐞

