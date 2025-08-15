Alpha Net 7.9.8

1 Animated ice cones

2 Animated flame pillars

3 Fixed a bug with incorrect flame trap orientation

4 Fixed a bug with incorrect left and right construction of traps

5 Adjusted the left and right orientation of flame pillars

6 Added spark effects

7 Added poison gas trap bullets

8 Added net trap bullets

Alpha Net 7.9.7

1 Added poison traps

2 Added ice cones

3 Added flame traps

4 Added net traps

5 Added poison mist traps

Alpha Net 7.9.6

1 Fixed a bug with continuous audio playback in the controller tab

2 Added slime glue

3 Adjusted the torch crafting recipe

4 Created breakable stone traps

5 Added the ability for the protagonist to be destroyed by walking through breakable stone blocks

6 Added a GUID prefab query tool

7 Fixed a bug with the spider sofa not being registered