Alpha Net 7.9.8
1 Animated ice cones
2 Animated flame pillars
3 Fixed a bug with incorrect flame trap orientation
4 Fixed a bug with incorrect left and right construction of traps
5 Adjusted the left and right orientation of flame pillars
6 Added spark effects
7 Added poison gas trap bullets
8 Added net trap bullets
Alpha Net 7.9.7
1 Added poison traps
2 Added ice cones
3 Added flame traps
4 Added net traps
5 Added poison mist traps
Alpha Net 7.9.6
1 Fixed a bug with continuous audio playback in the controller tab
2 Added slime glue
3 Adjusted the torch crafting recipe
4 Created breakable stone traps
5 Added the ability for the protagonist to be destroyed by walking through breakable stone blocks
6 Added a GUID prefab query tool
7 Fixed a bug with the spider sofa not being registered
