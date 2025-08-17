 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19616090 Edited 17 August 2025 – 05:26:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New?

  • Removed the "Our Story" text from the credits scene

  • Removed the burned house message from the end credits scene

  • Some optimizations

Changed files in this update

