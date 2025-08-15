Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where having an old run save file could cause crashes after an update;



Fixed an issue where objects couldn't be picked up after their carrier had been knocked down;



Optimized the follower swarming mechanics when dealing with large amounts of followers;



Fixed a symbol recognition issue that sometimes caused a delay in the recognizing of a drawn symbol;



Fixed an issue that would cause followers and ennemies to run into walls;



Fixed an issue where thrown followers would keep going after hitting their target;



Fixed an issue in menus that caused some icons not to display at all;



Adjusted Hubryus' utility building's VFX;



Adjusted a visual issue with Blood Combustion's aura;



Added some missing particle systems for rituals;



Changes and Balancing

Knife cursor now hides itself when entering gameplay.



Adjusted the Folhorror (summon from Hubryus building)'s stats with the following:

Max health lowered;

Damage reduced.







Bugs we are actively working on

Working on a bug where some objects can't be picked up;



We are looking to fix an issue causing some UI elements to not appear when pressing ESC/Start during loading;



We are looking at improving loading times in general;



We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.



We are looking into a potential memory leak when leaving the game open for several hours.



To be added to Worship's roadmap

This new section will now list features and improvements that we are adding to our roadmap planning following player feedback and/or issues that the team judged worth tackling. Keep on telling us how you feel about the game and we'll do our best to focus on what the community is asking for!

(Community feedback) We heard the feedback regarding the save system and permadeath. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.



(Community feedback) We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.



(Community feedback) We will look at how we can add more gameplay differences and impact tied to the choice of god to Worship



(Community feedback) More resolutions and aspect ratio support



Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on Worship's store page!- The Chasing Rats Team