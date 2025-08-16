Hello CEOs! 🤗

Our focus this week was on clearer goal flow, smarter pricing controls, sharper feedback during play, and save/load polish. A few bigger systems are also moving forward behind the scenes.

Storage warnings added: visual and audio cues plus a tooltip when capacity is nearly full or exceeded.

End-of-Day now celebrates milestones reached that day with confetti VFX.

Purchase Probability tooltip added in the locality view. Hover a customer to see their chance to buy, with a clear breakdown.

Burger price slider range widened: minimum at −50% of the cheapest recipe, maximum at 700% of the priciest recipe.

Goal chaining is cleaner: the next goal activates only after the completion VFX ends, giving time to read.

Goal completion is now hard to miss: a VFX overlay appears on the bottom left of the Goal Tracker.

New research unlocked across multiple tracks:

Auto-Repeat and Perfect Recipe goals now auto-complete if their conditions are already met when they appear.

Saves in campaign panels are ordered by most recent first.

Unsupported campaigns are filtered out on the loading screen.

Minor performance improvement when loading all companies.

Protected against rare crashes when switching time periods on money screens.

An overlay now shows during deletion of company saves or campaigns.

Fixed a crash when deleting a save then reopening the load menu.

Faster deletion for campaign and company saves.

Correct initial expand/collapse state for campaign saves.

Save lists now show the save name instead of the company name.

In-game load and save screens now use the same layout as the main-menu loading screen for consistency.