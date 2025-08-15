 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19616026
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers,

The Dungeon Tracer development team values feedback from our fan community and is officially running a Fan Translation Suggestion Page.
You can easily submit translation suggestions either by clicking the “Translation Suggestion” button in-game or through the official page below.

How to Suggest

  1. Click the link below or use the in-game “Translation Suggestion” button.

  2. Select the source language.

  3. Click Load to display the current translation.

  4. The Current field shows the existing translation, and the Your Suggestion field is where you write your proposed translation.

  5. Include the reason for your suggestion or any reference materials to assist the review process.

  6. Once complete, click Submit changes to send your suggestion.

Fan Translation Suggestion Page

https://dungeontracer.com/l10n_suggest.html

Notes

  • Suggestions containing profanity, slander, or copyright-infringing content may be removed.

  • Not all suggestions will be applied; final translations will be determined after review by the development team.

Your contributions will help make Dungeon Tracer even more polished and enjoyable.

Changed files in this update

