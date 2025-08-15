 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19616009 Edited 15 August 2025 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🧪 To recheck:
- The Lab → Hospital afterimage bug is normally fixed via a 0.75s inter-menu cooldown :stopwatch:
- Attempted to fix double zombie removal during sacrifice (uncertain resolution).

🛠️ Bugfixes:
- Level synchronization: zombies were all evolving at the same time in the background even though everything looked good visually. This is now fixed.
- To prevent zombie menus from overlapping when they are on top of each other, interaction is blocked in this case (pending a less "anti-immersion" system).

⚙️ Changes:
- Slightly moved the leveling button when the zombie reaches a 3-digit level.
- The zombie is now truly limited to level 125.
- The leveling button changes to a "Max" indicator when level 125 is reached.

✨ Additions:
- Full-screen mode in both settings menus with associated saves.
- Added a button to quit the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link