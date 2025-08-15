🧪 To recheck:
- The Lab → Hospital afterimage bug is normally fixed via a 0.75s inter-menu cooldown :stopwatch:
- Attempted to fix double zombie removal during sacrifice (uncertain resolution).
🛠️ Bugfixes:
- Level synchronization: zombies were all evolving at the same time in the background even though everything looked good visually. This is now fixed.
- To prevent zombie menus from overlapping when they are on top of each other, interaction is blocked in this case (pending a less "anti-immersion" system).
⚙️ Changes:
- Slightly moved the leveling button when the zombie reaches a 3-digit level.
- The zombie is now truly limited to level 125.
- The leveling button changes to a "Max" indicator when level 125 is reached.
✨ Additions:
- Full-screen mode in both settings menus with associated saves.
- Added a button to quit the game.
Bêta Version [0.0.17]
Update notes via Steam Community
