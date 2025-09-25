Hey folks,
While we have been working hard on our co-op update, we’re continuing to polish the base game, and this hotfix tackles a mix of reported issues and improvements we didn’t want you waiting on.
Hotfix 7 brings a long awaited fix for a small subset of users being unable to get past the Moon logo, better fallbacks and troubleshooting, audio improvements (like a better bossfight mix and fixes for sawmill leaks), and a few bug fixes to keep things running smoother in The Breach.
Additionally, our EULA has been updated to reflect the current game experience, removing mentions of microtransactions or subscriptions.
⚔️ Troubleshooting:
Allows restarting the settings to default with the launch option “–forceDefaultSettings”. To be used in case of issues after changing settings.
⚔️ Stability:
Fixed rare crash that occurs when entering Cinematics
Improved fallback handling when first spawning the player into the session.
⚔️ Audio:
Greatly improved music mix during bossfights, cinematics and exploration
Updated audio for Whittaker's Sawmill interior
Updated foliage content
Improved footstep content for stone surfaces
Improved cinematic foley
Updated movement sfx for a number of NPCs
⚔️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed Roan not advancing Spoken and Unspoken before crafting the first effigy
Fixed sound leak that would cause audio to abruptly stop under certain circumstances related to Whittacker’s sawmill upgrade
Fixed rotating wheel player interaction SFX sounding spammy
Fixed missing UI sounds for Boon - Heal
Fixed Caylen Vista cinematic music timing
