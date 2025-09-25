 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 19615975 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,


While we have been working hard on our co-op update, we’re continuing to polish the base game, and this hotfix tackles a mix of reported issues and improvements we didn’t want you waiting on.

Hotfix 7 brings a long awaited fix for a small subset of users being unable to get past the Moon logo, better fallbacks and troubleshooting, audio improvements (like a better bossfight mix and fixes for sawmill leaks), and a few bug fixes to keep things running smoother in The Breach.

Additionally, our EULA has been updated to reflect the current game experience, removing mentions of microtransactions or subscriptions.

⚔️ Troubleshooting:

  • Allows restarting the settings to default with the launch option “–forceDefaultSettings”. To be used in case of issues after changing settings.

⚔️ Stability:

  • Fixed rare crash that occurs when entering Cinematics

  • Improved fallback handling when first spawning the player into the session.

⚔️ Audio:

  • Greatly improved music mix during bossfights, cinematics and exploration

  • Updated audio for Whittaker's Sawmill interior

  • Updated foliage content

  • Improved footstep content for stone surfaces

  • Improved cinematic foley

  • Updated movement sfx for a number of NPCs

⚔️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Roan not advancing Spoken and Unspoken before crafting the first effigy

  • Fixed sound leak that would cause audio to abruptly stop under certain circumstances related to Whittacker’s sawmill upgrade

  • Fixed rotating wheel player interaction SFX sounding spammy

  • Fixed missing UI sounds for Boon - Heal

  • Fixed Caylen Vista cinematic music timing

Changed files in this update

Depot 1371981
  • Loading history…
Depot 1371982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link