Hey folks,



While we have been working hard on our co-op update, we’re continuing to polish the base game, and this hotfix tackles a mix of reported issues and improvements we didn’t want you waiting on.



Hotfix 7 brings a long awaited fix for a small subset of users being unable to get past the Moon logo, better fallbacks and troubleshooting, audio improvements (like a better bossfight mix and fixes for sawmill leaks), and a few bug fixes to keep things running smoother in The Breach.

Additionally, our EULA has been updated to reflect the current game experience, removing mentions of microtransactions or subscriptions.



⚔️ Troubleshooting:

Allows restarting the settings to default with the launch option “–forceDefaultSettings”. To be used in case of issues after changing settings.

⚔️ Stability:

Fixed rare crash that occurs when entering Cinematics

Improved fallback handling when first spawning the player into the session.



⚔️ Audio:

Greatly improved music mix during bossfights, cinematics and exploration

Updated audio for Whittaker's Sawmill interior

Updated foliage content

Improved footstep content for stone surfaces

Improved cinematic foley

Updated movement sfx for a number of NPCs



⚔️ Bug Fixes: