Hello, everyone! Thanks to all of your support, we've reached the milestone of 500 reviews, achieving the title of "Overwhelmingly Positive" with a 98% approval ratio!
To commemorate, we're releasing v2.0 of the game! The most important update is the new support for high refresh-rates, so you can now enjoy doing your favorite yoyo tricks at 120 Hz and higher!
Here's the complete list of changes:
Adds support for high refresh-rate monitors, together with a new setting to display the current frame-rate as an overlay.
Adds functionality to the oracle to reveal diamonds, and also adds a screen making it clear when you've sold them all.
Makes it so enemies will continue to drop money when retrying a room.
Implements several gameplay improvements to many rooms and bosses, including a new checkpoint during the final boss.
Fixes the completion percentage when playing in New Game+.
Changed files in this update