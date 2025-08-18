 Skip to content
Major 18 August 2025 Build 19615948 Edited 18 August 2025 – 14:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! Thanks to all of your support, we've reached the milestone of 500 reviews, achieving the title of "Overwhelmingly Positive" with a 98% approval ratio!

To commemorate, we're releasing v2.0 of the game! The most important update is the new support for high refresh-rates, so you can now enjoy doing your favorite yoyo tricks at 120 Hz and higher!

Here's the complete list of changes:

  • Adds support for high refresh-rate monitors, together with a new setting to display the current frame-rate as an overlay.

  • Adds functionality to the oracle to reveal diamonds, and also adds a screen making it clear when you've sold them all.

  • Makes it so enemies will continue to drop money when retrying a room.

  • Implements several gameplay improvements to many rooms and bosses, including a new checkpoint during the final boss.

  • Fixes the completion percentage when playing in New Game+.

Changed files in this update

