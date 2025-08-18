Hello, everyone! Thanks to all of your support, we've reached the milestone of 500 reviews, achieving the title of "Overwhelmingly Positive" with a 98% approval ratio!

To commemorate, we're releasing v2.0 of the game! The most important update is the new support for high refresh-rates, so you can now enjoy doing your favorite yoyo tricks at 120 Hz and higher!

Here's the complete list of changes: