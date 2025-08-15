 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19615932 Edited 15 August 2025 – 18:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pilots,

First of all, we want to sincerely apologize for the delay in Space Saga’s launch. Some of our team members faced unexpected personal challenges, and with such a small crew, it inevitably impacted our development process.

We also want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your patience and support. This is our very first release, and we’ve made our fair share of mistakes along the way — but we’re learning fast, and we’re committed to improving every step of the journey.

During the Festival demo, we read every piece of feedback you sent. Your reports, bug finds, and creative suggestions have been invaluable. We might not always respond instantly, but know that we’re always listening and taking notes.

Now, the wait is over. Space Saga is opening its galaxy warp gates, and you are welcome to begin conquering your own corner of the stars.

Stay tuned — this is just the beginning.
Our immediate plans are to:

  • Gather and review your feedback

  • Fix the issues found

  • Continue polishing the core gameplay

  • Add more features and expand the universe

  • Move towards the full release

As a small team that became even smaller by the end of development, every milestone we’ve reached has been thanks to your encouragement. Your support, faith, and feedback are the most valuable assets we have. If you want to see Space Saga evolve, know that you are an essential part of that journey.

From our crew to yours — thank you, Pilots. See you among the stars.

