Hello everyone!

About a month ago, as I was working on "Ifrinn" and working out its story, it hit me that something about this game didn't quite feel right. So I hopped into the game and got working. And after a few weeks, I am now giving you a version of the game that is much better. Not only does it solve a few things I had struggled with in my initial development of the game, but it also adds new things that I didn't think about adding until now.

The biggest thing I added was in-game achievements. They're not connected to Steam (until I figure out how to do that), BUT you can unlock and view them in-game. I made a pair of rooms where you're able to look at all of the ones you can unlock, as well as see the ones you did unlock and when you unlocked them. There's 14 of them to unlock, and I encourage everyone to check them out!

The second biggest thing is that I added more story to the game. Like, A LOT MORE. This universe and IP have been under development in my mind for almost a decade now, and one of the biggest mistakes I made when I initially released this remastered game was I didn't tell enough of the story that I wanted to. So now I am. You can now learn what happened to Jarrod, learn more about Leo and his family, and learn more about their connections to each other. It gets pretty rough at times, so buckle up!!

Overall, the game is in a more finished state than it was before. That's not to say that what it was before this update wasn't complete, it just didn't quite give as many details as it should have. Hopefully you guys will like the update, I think it came out very well. I also added some more music, which will be added to the soundtrack on Steam soon. It'll be released as a separate EP everywhere else, so keep an eye out for it!

Anyway, I'll wrap this up. Thank you all SO MUCH for supporting and playing the game, I appreciate you all a lot. This game means a lot to me, and seeing everyone that plays it so invested makes me feel very good about it and my game making skills. So again, thank you!

I hope everyone is doing well, and I'll see you all... NEXT TIME!

Version 1.5.0 - August 15, 2025

-Removed extra battle section after completing second run

-Updated system function to accurately track game progress and player health within save system

-Added intervention function in battles to prevent players from trying to spare enemies

-Gave players access to Leo and Jarrod's offices

-Added discoverable tapes to main map

-Added function to play tapes you've found

-Added secret battle with Jarrod after completing first run

-Added story cutscene after secret Jarrod battle

-Fixed bug in which secret Dephmar battle plays incorrect audio clip at end of battle

-Fixed bug after Charsty battle in \[REDACTED] mode where David appeared and then disappeared

-Added battle with Jarrod after \[REDACTED] in \[REDACTED] mode

-Adjusted Jarrod dialogue in \[REDACTED] mode to better fit the game's story

-Added achievements to the game, and an entire explorable area where you can see what you've unlocked and haven't unlocked yet

-Removed "Dark Leo" character from in-between runs, as it wasn't necessary anymore

-Changed the arcade machine to be a pause menu rather than just a save point

-Added hint to find \[REDACTED] mode on third floor in-between runs

-Adjusted credits to give credit to Jonathan Koritansky for voicing a character