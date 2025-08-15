🇪🇸 **Pro Football - Version 0.0.62 is here!**

We've squashed bugs and added some great new features in this update! Here's what's new:

🛠️ **Fixes**

- @nokenny Reviewed retirement age — players were staying active way too long

- @chiadow Fixed missing translation issues

- @piero Reviewed Italian translations

- @nokenny + @jairo Fixed promotion/relegation bug causing leagues to end with too few teams

- @Van Kardo Fixed bug where old saves no longer displayed crests and photos

- @Le Hamster Ruso Fixed contract renewal data not displaying correctly after being edited

- @Jairo In new databases, B teams no longer appear in the same competition as their main club

- Reviewed league goals at season start

✨ **New Features**

- @ekintaekin **Pro Football is now available in Basque (Euskera)!** Huge thanks to ekintaekin for the excellent work!

- Turkish language added 🇹🇷

- @eboke Adjusted how goalkeeper overall ratings are calculated

- Added a new **Credits screen** to thank all of you – if I missed anyone, I'm sorry and will keep updating it 💖

- @eboke Improved calendar navigation to explore matches more easily

Thank you all so much for your amazing support! 🙌