🇪🇸 **Pro Football - Version 0.0.62 is here!**
We've squashed bugs and added some great new features in this update! Here's what's new:
🛠️ **Fixes**
- @nokenny Reviewed retirement age — players were staying active way too long
- @chiadow Fixed missing translation issues
- @piero Reviewed Italian translations
- @nokenny + @jairo Fixed promotion/relegation bug causing leagues to end with too few teams
- @Van Kardo Fixed bug where old saves no longer displayed crests and photos
- @Le Hamster Ruso Fixed contract renewal data not displaying correctly after being edited
- @Jairo In new databases, B teams no longer appear in the same competition as their main club
- Reviewed league goals at season start
✨ **New Features**
- @ekintaekin **Pro Football is now available in Basque (Euskera)!** Huge thanks to ekintaekin for the excellent work!
- Turkish language added 🇹🇷
- @eboke Adjusted how goalkeeper overall ratings are calculated
- Added a new **Credits screen** to thank all of you – if I missed anyone, I'm sorry and will keep updating it 💖
- @eboke Improved calendar navigation to explore matches more easily
Thank you all so much for your amazing support! 🙌
Changed files in this update