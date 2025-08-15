It's Here!

After years of Coloring Pixels, and many months of development, the long-awaited, highly requested sequel is finally here!

Get your hands on Coloring Voxels right now for free and start coloring your way through seven uniquely themed worlds, each made up of sixteen levels.

We know you'll enjoy playing Coloring Voxels as much as we've all enjoyed making it! Jump in and color from the ground up; you'll be creating pieces with all their innards and intricate details, and watch as they all fit together seamlessly in the final diorama.

But Wait, There's More!

Seven worlds is a fantastic amount of coloring for you all to enjoy, but we know you'll be looking for more when you're done! That's why we are committed to twelve months of DLC worlds over the next twelve months!

The first DLC is "Computer" (as chosen by our amazing Patreons) and will be a scaled-up PC for you to colour and build, from all the intricate electronics and wiring to the flashy RGB lighting! This will be released in just two weeks on the 28th of August, so make sure you make a note on your calendars.

Following DLC will be released on the third Friday of every month, so there's always more content to look forward to! (With the exception of December, where the release date will likely change for the holiday season)

As well as DLC Worlds, make sure you check out the soundtrack here too! Available right now, the soundtrack includes all 50 relaxing, soothing music tracks from the game, a purchase to support the devs whilst getting access to the game music to play anytime and anywhere!

Competition

And that's not even everything! We are hosting a Voxel art competition right now, where you can enter your very own Voxel art for the chance to get your level in the game as a free update for everyone to play!

Even if you've never considered making voxel art before, we encourage all of you to give it a try as it is as simple as playing with Lego or even Minecraft! With a deadline of the 10th of October you have plenty of time to create the perfect piece to submit!

Full details on the competition can be found here:

A Message From the Devs

Even though it's been a rough year for the Games Industry, and our little Games Studio felt the impact too, we want to take a moment to say a huge thank you to all of you, from those who have played our Coloring Games from the beginning, to those of you who have only just discovered Coloring Voxels right now.

We wouldn't be able to develop games, something we all love doing here at ToastieLabs, without you and your love for our games.

We've had a great time developing Coloring Voxels, from the early days of envisioning and collaborating on concept ideas, to some long nights of programming and mornings of making Voxel art. Every step along the way has been a learning process for all three of us and an enormous amount of fun. Your overwhelming support and excitement for the game (We've hit our goal of 10,000 wishlists as of writing this, so thank you!) has just been the icing on top.

Thank you once again! We hope you enjoy the game just as much as we have enjoyed developing it. 💝

Your Opinion Matters!

This game is brand new today, and we know there are still some features we want to add to Coloring Voxels post-launch. We are looking to add most, if not all, of the settings you are familiar with in Coloring Pixels. Here are some of those features we are committed to adding, but there is always room for more!

Features and other changes:

Toggle button to hide levels on the main menu

Achievements are currently capped at 100 (due to Steam limitations), once this cap is removed, we'll be uploading the remaining achievements, majority of which are for the Underwater world

Font Choices

Dark mode

More ways to play, not sure what yet but we know vertical mode and challenge modes have been asked for.

Seasonal Effects

Contrast settings

Performance improvements

Better Localisation. If you spot any issues with our game localisation, then suggest an edit in our Discord and we will get it changed.

If there is something not on this list that you would love to see in the game, please let us know by getting in touch here on Steam, on Discord, or just about any way you know how to get in touch with us, as we're very open to all of your feedback and suggestions to make the game a better experience for everyone!

DLC

Just like Coloring Pixels, we are leaving the DLC World themes up to you! Let us know about any theme ideas you'd like to see in Coloring Voxels and we'll compile them all into a list over on our Discord Server where any member of the server can vote on the ideas they like.

Every month, the top 5 voted suggestions will be sent to our Patreon for our Patreon supporters to vote on.

This means your idea could very well be the next one in the game!

Game Review

Last, but certainly not least, we'd be amiss not to ask you to leave a game review on Steam! It may feel cheeky to ask, but your recommendations on Steam are what make or break a game, so if you enjoy Coloring Voxels, make sure you let people know by leaving a positive review!

That's enough chatter! Download Coloring Voxels now and get creative!



You are all amazing!

With love, the ToastieLabs team <3