15 August 2025 Build 19615679
Update notes via Steam Community
Major Error Fixed!
*None of the Werewolf and most of the Pregnancy images were NOT loading due to how RPG Maker recognizes files being "in-use". Anyways, I fixed it now.
Also fixed minor glitches: Mulching only needs 3 (not 4) now, Gramps can't block day-pass if talk first.

Depot 2865061
