Champions, the time has come!

We’re excited to announce that Pantheion is officially released as of August 15th, 2025!

About the game

Build a deck with cards from different mythologies, from the mighty Zeus to Odin. Face a series of challenging encounters and stop the Primordial Forces from destroying the world!

You’ll need to think carefully to overcome the Sites’ curse effects. A colossal Deity might crush the competition, but a swarm of clever Followers might win through synergy and decide the victory.

And thank you for playing our demo!

We hope you’ve enjoyed it so far and your feedback has been invaluable. But the demo will be available later again for anyone who wants to share it with friends and it will receive updates from the full game. However, certain features will remain exclusive to the full release.

What’s new?

A new Era where you can choose a Divine Gift with unique effects to aid your journey.

New unlockable cards for deckbuilding and strategic depth.

New Primordial Forces with progressive difficulty for a greater challenge.

And much more, including content and improvements.

Keep the feedback, ideas and bug reports coming by joining our Discord server!

The trials begin, will you rise as the world’s savior or fall into the shadow?

May fate be with you!

The Pantheion Team