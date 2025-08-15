Hello chefs!
We're super excited to introduce a bunch of new content for you today. First off, we've introduced a new way to score points — with ingredients that point!
You'll find this new mechanic used across 5 pointy new ingredients.
Plus 3 new customers who will point at part of the omelet that they'd prefer you leave empty!
And now for my personal favorite part of the update: 6 new helpers! Most of these play with the FIRING mechanic we introduced in the Artisan Update. I won't spoil too much but these are some of my favorite helpers we've added so far and I'm really excited to see what you chefs do with them!
We've also reworked the Scoochie Special starter pantry to include a fun new Mythic helper, buffed some underutilized helpers, and fixed a ton of the bugs you've been helping us find.
We're excited to see what y'all cook next!
-Chef Schu
v0.8.24 Patch Notes
Content
New mechanic: pointing at ingredients
New customer trait: Pointer (-0.5x mult to ingredients pointed at)
5 new ingredients
3 new customers
6 new helpers
Quality of Life
Ingredients that apply mult to self now say "-1x to self" instead of just "-1x"
Gold is displayed as a separate line-item on receipt
Balancing
Scoochie Special starter pantry: Replaced Sous Chef Sharon helper with a new Mythic helper
Since nerfing Apple, this pantry became unfun and too rigid to play, especially since Sharon had anti-synergy with Apples. Now I think it'll be one of the most exciting pantries.
Steamed tag removed
We did this to improve gameplay balance. There were only 4 Steamed ingredients, and the associated helpers were some of the least taken. Most are now Baked, which had the 2nd fewest ingredients amongst the "baking method" tags. It will be easier for us to properly balance across the 3 tags now.
Removed Steampipe helper (+0.4x to Steamed ingredients)
Heated Historian now buffs Baked per Raw on omelet (instead of Steamed per Baked)
Root and Fruit Finesser:
+2pts+4pts to each Root per 2 Fruit on omelet
Cheesy Meaty Meddler: +
2pts+4pts to each Dairy per 2 Meat on omelet
Charcuterie Chef:
+0.4x+0.2x to each Fruit per 21 Dairy on omelet
These 3 were some of the least picked helpers so we wanted to give them a minor buff. We'll monitor whether this makes them more viable or if they need additional tweaking
Donut:
-0.2x+0.2x per Sweet on omelet
Idk why it was giving negative mult to Sweets. Did I do that on purpose? No idea. It should be more befitting of a Legendary ingredient now!
Adjusted how some ingredients are unlocked to fit with new ingredient unlocks
Spinach is Chewy (had no texture tag previously)
Watermelon is Sweet + Large, no longer Crunchy
Hot Dog and Banana are Large
Art
Upscaled desktop icon
Updated art for Processing Factory helper
Better graphic for Firing helpers
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where sometimes Large ingredients randomly lost Large tag
Fixed bug where Quick Restart could add a bunch of random ingredients to your pantry in round 1
Fixed bug where player could skip before trashable ingredients were finished dispensing
Probably fixed bug where ingredients could get stuck above conveyor while restocking
Probably fixed bug where customer receipt didn't always fully print
Fixed bug where locked crates could award more than 1 dispense
Fixed bug where Travel Trash Dog could trash ingredients during trashing phase
Fixed bug where Travel Trash Dog only trashed 1st ingredient in a round
Fixed bug where you could quickly buy 2 helpers, taking you over the helper limit
Fixed bug where trashable ingredients could be dragged after an ingredient was already trashed (they would remain on screen for the rest of eternity)
Discard resets properly at start of each round
Gold ingredients in catalogue now have Gold material
