Hello chefs!

We're super excited to introduce a bunch of new content for you today. First off, we've introduced a new way to score points — with ingredients that point!

You'll find this new mechanic used across 5 pointy new ingredients.

Plus 3 new customers who will point at part of the omelet that they'd prefer you leave empty!



And now for my personal favorite part of the update: 6 new helpers! Most of these play with the FIRING mechanic we introduced in the Artisan Update. I won't spoil too much but these are some of my favorite helpers we've added so far and I'm really excited to see what you chefs do with them!

We've also reworked the Scoochie Special starter pantry to include a fun new Mythic helper, buffed some underutilized helpers, and fixed a ton of the bugs you've been helping us find.

We're excited to see what y'all cook next!

-Chef Schu

v0.8.24 Patch Notes

Content

New mechanic: pointing at ingredients

New customer trait: Pointer (-0.5x mult to ingredients pointed at)

5 new ingredients

3 new customers

6 new helpers

Quality of Life

Ingredients that apply mult to self now say "-1x to self" instead of just "-1x"

Gold is displayed as a separate line-item on receipt

Balancing

Scoochie Special starter pantry : Replaced Sous Chef Sharon helper with a new Mythic helper Since nerfing Apple, this pantry became unfun and too rigid to play, especially since Sharon had anti-synergy with Apples. Now I think it'll be one of the most exciting pantries.

Steamed tag removed We did this to improve gameplay balance. There were only 4 Steamed ingredients, and the associated helpers were some of the least taken. Most are now Baked, which had the 2nd fewest ingredients amongst the "baking method" tags. It will be easier for us to properly balance across the 3 tags now. Removed Steampipe helper (+0.4x to Steamed ingredients) Heated Historian now buffs Baked per Raw on omelet (instead of Steamed per Baked)

Root and Fruit Finesser: +2pts +4pts to each Root per 2 Fruit on omelet

Cheesy Meaty Meddler: + 2pts +4pts to each Dairy per 2 Meat on omelet

Charcuterie Chef: +0.4x +0.2x to each Fruit per 2 1 Dairy on omelet These 3 were some of the least picked helpers so we wanted to give them a minor buff. We'll monitor whether this makes them more viable or if they need additional tweaking

Donut: -0.2x +0.2x per Sweet on omelet Idk why it was giving negative mult to Sweets. Did I do that on purpose? No idea. It should be more befitting of a Legendary ingredient now!

Adjusted how some ingredients are unlocked to fit with new ingredient unlocks

Spinach is Chewy (had no texture tag previously)

Watermelon is Sweet + Large, no longer Crunchy

Hot Dog and Banana are Large

Art

Upscaled desktop icon

Updated art for Processing Factory helper

Better graphic for Firing helpers

Bug Fixes