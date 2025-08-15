 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19615474 Edited 15 August 2025 – 17:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the NPCs Update is complete. It features 4 new jobs for them, schedules based on work and home, countless improvements and adjustments, and a few suggestions implemented and minor issues fixed!

CHANGELOG

  • New NPC Jobs:

    • Blacksmith: Selling Mundane Items and Heavy Equipment in Villages!

    • Magician: Selling Magical Items and Light Equipment in Villages!

    • Guard: Protecting Shops in Towns!

    • Housekeeper: Wives? Husbands? Lovers? Friends? Family? Roommates? Maids? Butlers? YOU DECIDE

  • NPCs are now generated with separate Home and Work places! Most notable in Towns:

    • They'll now follow a schedule walking in/out houses to get to their home or work places

    • Going back home and Sleeping between 23 pm and 5 am (Oof!)

    • Going to work from 6 am to 6 pm (OOF!!)

    • Eating at 5:30 am, 12 pm and 6:30 pm (bruh)

    • Just hanging around in their free time, including visiting other houses!

    • Villagers work outside, so they'll simply leave to do their PEASANTRY

    • Blacksmiths, Magicians and Housekeeper work and sleep in the same house, so they rarely leave (ME)

    • Bandits act mostly the same

  • Updated Town generation, and improved it, with more houses, to account for the above. All houses have a shop where one of their family members' work, but sometimes only the shop is generated. Taverns act as both homes and shops.

  • NPCs now can also:

    • Alert guards when witnessing crimes

    • Follow you inside/outside Buildings if they're close enough and in combat with you

    • Act better when they refuse to interact with you or leave the party

    • Not ask you to kill themselves

  • New NPC Bark for when they get knocked out. Guess what it is!

  • NPC Witnesses are less tolerant of seeing crimes

  • Backstepping NPCs now do so correctly if they were moving prior to being asked to

  • Shopkeepers now properly greet you when you enter shops

  • Shopkeepers are now always behind the counter when entering their shops

  • Several improvements to NPC pathfinding, mostly detecting lack of progress and trying new paths better

  • Several other minor fixes and improvements to NPC AI

  • When bartering, your charisma vs the NPC's, plus selling/buying modifiers, is calculated per item instead of the whole value of the entire transaction, making trading much less exploitable

  • Bandits now react better to murdering their comrades

  • Townspeople and Merchants are more likely to know Spells

  • Better Jump Or Not node for characters' pathfinding

  • Better checks for walls/doors for characters

  • Removed placeholder text in Characters' labels

  • Party Members that are unrecruited inside a house will now make that house their home and workplace, better control for that will be added later

  • Reduced character's max vision range from 100 to 50 m

  • Improved Monster detection code for when they want to Eat

  • Now only players shout when they can't do actions like jumping while overencumbered or standing up without space

  • Better selection of targets based on their jobs for Murder Quests

  • Placed village signs better

  • Monsters now spawn twice as often at night

  • Better distance checks to trigger town/village/camp music

  • Updated the Tutorial slightly to account for the new Towns

  • Summoning a creature of level below 1 now makes it a chance of it working for a lv1 one

  • The Create, Invoke and Shoot Effects now have a chance to fail if the level of their intensity is less than 1, like Fillup and Summons

  • Created Spells with no hit-Effects will have their Projectile always set to Self

  • Created Spells no longer consider discarted hit-Effects for Self Projectile ones in Intensity calculations

  • Created Spells now have twice as much power if they have a negative Effect in self-Effects

  • Better spacing for Material Windows in Menus that use few of them (Enchanting, Creating, etc.)

  • Better rounding of Spell Failure % values in menus

  • World Map zooming in/out is now based on your cursor position

  • Improved White Potions' short description in Inventories

  • Thrown/Shot items are now cleaned of their Owned status

  • The Masterworks All Perk from the Bartering Skill now only affects equipments, avoiding the annoyance of Masterwork version of materials not stacking with common ones for crafting and other uses

  • Now your own carry weight is added to you horse's carry weight when riding it

  • Reduced the height of tilled terrain/unplanted/growing gatherspots to cover only the lower portion

  • Building Lights now has a much smaller grid, and just a smaller one for Decorations

  • Fixed several bugs with NPCs using beds, specially the new Common one

  • Fixed sometimes broken check for NPC facing for detecting players

  • Fixed sometimes incorrect sound volume playing when NPCs use gates

  • Fixed party members being able to slam or unsheathe-attack you

  • Fixed rare cases of shop plaques' text going out of bounds

  • Fixed generating invalid Animal Equipment with Effects from Spells and Enchantments

  • Fixed Crafting Shirts or Pants sometimes creating the wrong style

  • Fixed a bug that kept hit-Effects disabled after creating a Self Projectile one

  • Fixed rare minor bug whern entering a house just as a ground decal (footstep) is about to be created

  • Fixed Enchantment Effects (with null durability) incorrectly stacking (with no benefit) with effects of the same intensity. Most notable with Invisibility

  • Fixed some lingering instances of Debuff Area Effects possibly setting Attributes to NULL

  • Fixed other smaller hiccups with short potion descriptions

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link