As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the NPCs Update is complete. It features 4 new jobs for them, schedules based on work and home, countless improvements and adjustments, and a few suggestions implemented and minor issues fixed!
CHANGELOG
New NPC Jobs:
Blacksmith: Selling Mundane Items and Heavy Equipment in Villages!
Magician: Selling Magical Items and Light Equipment in Villages!
Guard: Protecting Shops in Towns!
Housekeeper: Wives? Husbands? Lovers? Friends? Family? Roommates? Maids? Butlers? YOU DECIDE
NPCs are now generated with separate Home and Work places! Most notable in Towns:
They'll now follow a schedule walking in/out houses to get to their home or work places
Going back home and Sleeping between 23 pm and 5 am (Oof!)
Going to work from 6 am to 6 pm (OOF!!)
Eating at 5:30 am, 12 pm and 6:30 pm (bruh)
Just hanging around in their free time, including visiting other houses!
Villagers work outside, so they'll simply leave to do their PEASANTRY
Blacksmiths, Magicians and Housekeeper work and sleep in the same house, so they rarely leave (ME)
Bandits act mostly the same
Updated Town generation, and improved it, with more houses, to account for the above. All houses have a shop where one of their family members' work, but sometimes only the shop is generated. Taverns act as both homes and shops.
NPCs now can also:
Alert guards when witnessing crimes
Follow you inside/outside Buildings if they're close enough and in combat with you
Act better when they refuse to interact with you or leave the party
Not ask you to kill themselves
New NPC Bark for when they get knocked out. Guess what it is!
NPC Witnesses are less tolerant of seeing crimes
Backstepping NPCs now do so correctly if they were moving prior to being asked to
Shopkeepers now properly greet you when you enter shops
Shopkeepers are now always behind the counter when entering their shops
Several improvements to NPC pathfinding, mostly detecting lack of progress and trying new paths better
Several other minor fixes and improvements to NPC AI
When bartering, your charisma vs the NPC's, plus selling/buying modifiers, is calculated per item instead of the whole value of the entire transaction, making trading much less exploitable
Bandits now react better to murdering their comrades
Townspeople and Merchants are more likely to know Spells
Better Jump Or Not node for characters' pathfinding
Better checks for walls/doors for characters
Removed placeholder text in Characters' labels
Party Members that are unrecruited inside a house will now make that house their home and workplace, better control for that will be added later
Reduced character's max vision range from 100 to 50 m
Improved Monster detection code for when they want to Eat
Now only players shout when they can't do actions like jumping while overencumbered or standing up without space
Better selection of targets based on their jobs for Murder Quests
Placed village signs better
Monsters now spawn twice as often at night
Better distance checks to trigger town/village/camp music
Updated the Tutorial slightly to account for the new Towns
Summoning a creature of level below 1 now makes it a chance of it working for a lv1 one
The Create, Invoke and Shoot Effects now have a chance to fail if the level of their intensity is less than 1, like Fillup and Summons
Created Spells with no hit-Effects will have their Projectile always set to Self
Created Spells no longer consider discarted hit-Effects for Self Projectile ones in Intensity calculations
Created Spells now have twice as much power if they have a negative Effect in self-Effects
Better spacing for Material Windows in Menus that use few of them (Enchanting, Creating, etc.)
Better rounding of Spell Failure % values in menus
World Map zooming in/out is now based on your cursor position
Improved White Potions' short description in Inventories
Thrown/Shot items are now cleaned of their Owned status
The Masterworks All Perk from the Bartering Skill now only affects equipments, avoiding the annoyance of Masterwork version of materials not stacking with common ones for crafting and other uses
Now your own carry weight is added to you horse's carry weight when riding it
Reduced the height of tilled terrain/unplanted/growing gatherspots to cover only the lower portion
Building Lights now has a much smaller grid, and just a smaller one for Decorations
Fixed several bugs with NPCs using beds, specially the new Common one
Fixed sometimes broken check for NPC facing for detecting players
Fixed sometimes incorrect sound volume playing when NPCs use gates
Fixed party members being able to slam or unsheathe-attack you
Fixed rare cases of shop plaques' text going out of bounds
Fixed generating invalid Animal Equipment with Effects from Spells and Enchantments
Fixed Crafting Shirts or Pants sometimes creating the wrong style
Fixed a bug that kept hit-Effects disabled after creating a Self Projectile one
Fixed rare minor bug whern entering a house just as a ground decal (footstep) is about to be created
Fixed Enchantment Effects (with null durability) incorrectly stacking (with no benefit) with effects of the same intensity. Most notable with Invisibility
Fixed some lingering instances of Debuff Area Effects possibly setting Attributes to NULL
Fixed other smaller hiccups with short potion descriptions
Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!
Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.
Changed files in this update