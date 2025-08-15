As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the NPCs Update is complete. It features 4 new jobs for them, schedules based on work and home, countless improvements and adjustments, and a few suggestions implemented and minor issues fixed!

CHANGELOG

New NPC Jobs: Blacksmith : Selling Mundane Items and Heavy Equipment in Villages!

Magician : Selling Magical Items and Light Equipment in Villages!

Guard : Protecting Shops in Towns!

Housekeeper: Wives? Husbands? Lovers? Friends? Family? Roommates? Maids? Butlers? YOU DECIDE

NPCs are now generated with separate Home and Work places! Most notable in Towns: They'll now follow a schedule walking in/out houses to get to their home or work places

Going back home and Sleeping between 23 pm and 5 am (Oof!)

Going to work from 6 am to 6 pm (OOF!!)

Eating at 5:30 am, 12 pm and 6:30 pm (bruh)

Just hanging around in their free time, including visiting other houses!

Villagers work outside, so they'll simply leave to do their PEASANTRY

Blacksmiths, Magicians and Housekeeper work and sleep in the same house, so they rarely leave (ME)

Bandits act mostly the same

Updated Town generation, and improved it, with more houses, to account for the above. All houses have a shop where one of their family members' work, but sometimes only the shop is generated. Taverns act as both homes and shops.

NPCs now can also: Alert guards when witnessing crimes

Follow you inside/outside Buildings if they're close enough and in combat with you

Act better when they refuse to interact with you or leave the party

Not ask you to kill themselves

New NPC Bark for when they get knocked out. Guess what it is!

NPC Witnesses are less tolerant of seeing crimes

Backstepping NPCs now do so correctly if they were moving prior to being asked to

Shopkeepers now properly greet you when you enter shops

Shopkeepers are now always behind the counter when entering their shops

Several improvements to NPC pathfinding, mostly detecting lack of progress and trying new paths better

Several other minor fixes and improvements to NPC AI

When bartering, your charisma vs the NPC's, plus selling/buying modifiers, is calculated per item instead of the whole value of the entire transaction, making trading much less exploitable

Bandits now react better to murdering their comrades

Townspeople and Merchants are more likely to know Spells

Better Jump Or Not node for characters' pathfinding

Better checks for walls/doors for characters

Removed placeholder text in Characters' labels

Party Members that are unrecruited inside a house will now make that house their home and workplace, better control for that will be added later

Reduced character's max vision range from 100 to 50 m

Improved Monster detection code for when they want to Eat

Now only players shout when they can't do actions like jumping while overencumbered or standing up without space

Better selection of targets based on their jobs for Murder Quests

Placed village signs better

Monsters now spawn twice as often at night

Better distance checks to trigger town/village/camp music

Updated the Tutorial slightly to account for the new Towns

Summoning a creature of level below 1 now makes it a chance of it working for a lv1 one

The Create, Invoke and Shoot Effects now have a chance to fail if the level of their intensity is less than 1, like Fillup and Summons

Created Spells with no hit-Effects will have their Projectile always set to Self

Created Spells no longer consider discarted hit-Effects for Self Projectile ones in Intensity calculations

Created Spells now have twice as much power if they have a negative Effect in self-Effects

Better spacing for Material Windows in Menus that use few of them (Enchanting, Creating, etc.)

Better rounding of Spell Failure % values in menus

World Map zooming in/out is now based on your cursor position

Improved White Potions' short description in Inventories

Thrown/Shot items are now cleaned of their Owned status

The Masterworks All Perk from the Bartering Skill now only affects equipments, avoiding the annoyance of Masterwork version of materials not stacking with common ones for crafting and other uses

Now your own carry weight is added to you horse's carry weight when riding it

Reduced the height of tilled terrain/unplanted/growing gatherspots to cover only the lower portion

Building Lights now has a much smaller grid, and just a smaller one for Decorations

Fixed several bugs with NPCs using beds, specially the new Common one

Fixed sometimes broken check for NPC facing for detecting players

Fixed sometimes incorrect sound volume playing when NPCs use gates

Fixed party members being able to slam or unsheathe-attack you

Fixed rare cases of shop plaques' text going out of bounds

Fixed generating invalid Animal Equipment with Effects from Spells and Enchantments

Fixed Crafting Shirts or Pants sometimes creating the wrong style

Fixed a bug that kept hit-Effects disabled after creating a Self Projectile one

Fixed rare minor bug whern entering a house just as a ground decal (footstep) is about to be created

Fixed Enchantment Effects (with null durability) incorrectly stacking (with no benefit) with effects of the same intensity. Most notable with Invisibility

Fixed some lingering instances of Debuff Area Effects possibly setting Attributes to NULL