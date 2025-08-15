Title:

EA Release - Update #1

Hey everyone!

Thank you to those of you who jumped into our Early Access and took the time to share feedback. We’ve read your comments and wanted to provide some context and an update on what’s changing.

A quick reality check

We’re currently a 2-person team (not a giant studio) building 3D Skills Start Here that believes learning 3D can be fun. Early Access isn’t a finished product; it’s a way for us to involve you, gather feedback and improve before a full release. Your patience and understanding are hugely appreciated!

How to share feedback

– Join our Discord and drop bug reports or suggestions in our Game HQ channel (link in Steam page)

– Or fill out a quick feedback form (link in Discord)

Fixes & improvements in this build

– Dojo prompt fixed – the dialogue and Tab‑key prompt didn’t appear for some players when entering the dojo. This should now trigger correctly, but let us know if you still encounter issues.

– New music – big thanks to Will Dodson for providing music! We’ve added new tracks to the main world.

– Better zoom sensitivity – we’ve expanded the range so camera controls feel smoother.

– Quit option – you can now exit the game via the File → Quit option, whether you’re in Blender mode (Tab on) or Player mode (Tab off).

What’s next

We’re considering a new format for presenting lessons so you can access specific modules more easily (see the attached screenshot/video for an idea). The core of 3D Skills Start Here is still being shaped, and your feedback is crucial. Thank you for helping us make this a better tool for Blender newbies!