1. (UPDATE) ALL: Ghosting has been a persistent issue so more measures have been taken in attempt to prevent it from happening. The root cause of ghosting is still unknown as only some players experience the issue when it happens, and the trigger seems to have some randomness involved, making it very difficult to reproduce. Hopefully, the new measures put in place such as the new arena re-entry timer prevent the issue from happening, this way the root cause can be more easily identified and patched without the need for the re-entry restriction.



2. (UPDATE) EVENT: Phoenix Wars events now include a large reduction of fuel consumption that is proportional to the increase of missiles.



3. (FIX) ALL: Other small fixes.