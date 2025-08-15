Fixed some very suspicious stairs. They used to demand a little hop for no reason! Turns out their collision boxes went wheeee instead of staying put. They now behave like normal, polite stairs.



Ground collisions got a touch-up too, so you shouldn’t be tripping into invisible holes anymore.



Loudmouth’s (the minigun) sound bug fixed. It used to drown out every other sound in the game with its endless BRRRRRRRRT, turning every run into a one-weapon concert. You can now hear the rest of hell again 🔥



Third theme is back in action! We had to politely yeet the wave system (some developery black magic went slightly… wrong). Bug squashed, treasure’s piled up, and the Boss of Greed is waiting for you.



Hey Sanctum heroes,We’ve been busy sweeping up loose code, disciplining unruly stairs, and banishing some particularly sneaky bugs back to whatever pit they crawled from. Your path through hell should now be smoother, sassier, and a little less “why won’t this work?”Here’s what’s new:Thanks to everyone for playing, breaking, and telling us what broke. You’re the reason these patch notes exist and we appreciate it ❤️