15 August 2025 Build 19615263 Edited 15 August 2025 – 17:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
1.5.3.3
- Strengthened files saving against potential undefined values.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed a potential edge case where doing the special attack would drop player HP to zero, leaving them in a frozen zombie state.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential crash when exiting from food selection on challenges.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential crash after a character shoots if the opponent no longer exists.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential crash with Tidy's arm in rare conditions.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed possible win animation displayed while the character is moving.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed: It's not possible anymore to get hit before the challenge starts (eg falling crate)
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed Low Gravity challenge: one target was unreachable by other characters.
- BRAWL BAR: Fanart tab access was slower than it should have been.
- BRAWL BAR: Slight adjustements to Sly + fixed his arm & body placement when hitting grab
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Some characters could not work correctly as Ally type, such as Sin.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Balloons now no longer disappear after a while.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed crash if we leave the room before it finished uploading to Steam.
- BRAWL BAR: Daily challenge now drops some random non-goal items when "collectable" objective
- BRAWL BAR: Daily challenge now gives a bit more time for such objectives.
- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Reduced positional audio usage to avoid crashes (when positional is used too often, it crashes due to a core GameMaker issue)
- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Fixed player couldn't be heard if positioned to the far left of the screen.
- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Fixed crash if repeating enemies names but the player doesn't exist. (eg support challengers)
- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Fixed crash if getting an unknown gameover.
- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Simplified rooms option now reduces goal of collectable/destroy challenges by half.

