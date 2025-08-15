- Created an optimized way of the water shader rendering up to 64 lights with one draw call, so explosions will no longer drastically affect performance.
- Day/night transition performance optimizations.
- Lighthouses will now have a slightly lower performance cost during the day.
- Fixed provincial town inventory size not being based on the size of the town.
- Added 12 more sail patterns.
- Various changes related to raid support, such as the ability to set the respawn timer and the new cultist faction.
- Fog now affects sight range by default, matching the night time sight range.
- It's now dangerous to use grog on tentacles.
- If faction rep ranks aren't specified explicitly, they will now have reduced rep requirements for solo challenge campaigns (1000 rep for rank 3 instead of 2500, for example).
- Ship (Ship Names.txt) and town names (Town Names.txt), as well as pirate phrase translator files (Pirate Phrases.txt) can now be included in mods.
- Fixed the missing resolution choices on macbook devices above M1 by adding them manually.
- The resolution size selection will now persist properly on macbooks.
August 15th Patch Notes
