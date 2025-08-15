IMPORTANT: While this update is compatible with old saves (v0.9+), for optimal experience we recommend starting a new game.
MAIN FEATURES
Added “Arcanistics”, a new magic school consisting of 14 abilities: teleport yourself and your enemies, manipulate the battlefield in various ways, and even summon allies to aid you in combat.
Added a new Dungeon type, Caves, divided into three variants: Regular, Overgrown, and Mines. These serve as optional exploration sites, independent of the Contract System, and are usually located a moderate distance away from settlements.
Added 14 new enemies (6 of them Mini-Bosses), most of which are tied to Caves including a new mini-faction, the Hive.
Brigands: Miner, Scout, Prospector, Spelunker, Overseer, Raider, Torturer, Arcanist.
The Hive: Rockeater Worker, Rockeater Hunter, Rockeater Soldier, Rockeater Queen.
Beasts: Spiderling, Crawler Broodmother.
Added 8 rare plants with unique effects that can be found in Caves and near some Dens and Hunting Grounds.
Caves will frequently contain a few Ore Veins that can be mined with a pickaxe. Apart from the existing Gold and Silver Nuggets, you'll also be able to harvest chunks of Copper and Iron.
Psyche System overhaul: added 3 new Psyche states and reworked every existing one. Both Morale and Sanity are now divided into three segments, each maintained separately the details are listed in this devlog.
Added 27 Caravan Events: 6 for Darrel, 10 for Leif, and 11 for Alda. This includes repeatable Gift Events and Opportunities.
Added 25 new pieces of gear:
7 new belts (including 3 uniques)
4 new cloaks
4 new gloves (including 1 unique)
7 chestpieces
3 axes (including 2 uniques)
Added 4 new dishes: Miner Stew, Truffle Salad, Truffled Steak, Maen-Style Honeyed Azurecap.
Added a new quest to the Mannshire Winery: “Stolen Wine's Always Bitter”.
Added 3 new Steam achievements.
Added Steam Community Items: trading cards, emoticons, backgrounds, etc.
Special thanks to @Mindwitness @xenofite @qbuben @RedOrder @Kay_Win @das @Fight Me @Lymetel @THACO @Soldapeine @scrappy7483 @funkmonster7 @okmall @mustache @DacianDraco @djxput @Gura @Psojed for taking part in the Closed Beta Test.
GAMEPLAY
Protection is now applied proportionally when receiving mixed damage. This change aims to make hybrid-damage weapons and other multi-type damage sources noticeably more effective.
Previously, each damage type was reduced by the full amount of Protection. For example, if an attack dealt 15 Slashing and 5 Piercing damage, and the target had 10 Protection, both damage types would be reduced by 10, resulting in a total of only 5 damage.
Now, Protection is split between damage types based on their share of the total damage. For example, if an attack is 75% Slashing and 25% Piercing, then 75% of Protection is applied to the Slashing portion and only 25% to the Piercing portion. With 10 Protection, this results in a total of 10 damage.
Expanded the Hostage Rescue contracts in Bastions: to complete them, the Captive must now be successfully escorted to the surface.
Enemies will now produce a certain amount of Noise when entering the Hostile state.
Reworked Giant Bats into Bat Swarms, which will function similarly to traps in some Caves.
Reworked a certain Point of Interest...
Increased the chance of successfully acquiring leads and rumors.
Reduced the price of paid rumors by half.
Hilda's “Wild Hunt”: added an option to empower her Bone Charm with Rockeater Glands for a bonus to Fatigue Resistance.
“Bloom” Settlement Situation: added a slight chance for rare plants to spawn outside of Caves,
Dens, and Hunting Grounds.
Skinflint Homs now also sells leads to Caves.
Successfully completing the “Deathstinger Infestation” quest by yourself will now increase Mannshire Reputation, while completing it with the involvement of the New Orchard NPCs will lower it instead.
Added hidden immunity to Control and Movement effects to entities that should not be affected by such mechanics (Harpy Nests and Soul Wells, for example).
Throwing a Smoke Bomb in populated areas is now considered an act of aggression.
Thrown Caltrops will now cause panic or aggression only when they land on a tile adjacent to an NPC.
Digging up graves in front of NPCs is now considered a separate crime rather than “disturbing the peace”.
ECONOMY
Increased the base price of most valuables.
Increased the price multipliers when selling food, beverages, medicines, tools, bags, and additives.
Lowered the price multipliers when selling ammunition.
Increased the Repair Prices of the Brynn Jeweler and made it possible to sell broken jewelry to him.
Added Fodder to the stock of one of the Rotten Willow traders.
Increased the amount of vegetables sold by vegetable traders.
Added apples to the stock of the Mannshire Wine Merchant.
The Gatherers appearing during the “Bloom” Situation can now sell rare plants.
Meat Salting now requires only a single handful of Salt instead of two.
The Pancakes recipe can now be purchased in the Mannshire tavern.
Simplified the recipe for the Healing Salve, but it now only produces one salve instead of three.
Rebalanced the amount of Experience granted for crafting most consumables.
Deathstinger Hives now always drop Hornet Honey.
Increased the amount of Experience and loot gained from destroying Harpy and Crawler nests.
Fixed the incorrect prices for non-butchered small game and birds.
CARAVAN
Increased Followers' passive Loyalty gain by 50%.
Reduced the cost of some Caravan Upgrades.
Partially redistributed the bonuses for achieving “Devotion” across earlier Loyalty thresholds. In addition to its usual benefits, “Solidarity” will now grant +5% Trade Favorability and -10% Repair Prices with the Follower, while “Friendship” will yield +5% Trade Favorability and -10% Perks Cost.
“Supply Run”: Upon return, Leif will now also double his own and other Followers' stock sizes, and provide +10% Trade Favorability and +10% Repair Prices for 2 days across the entire Caravan.
The randomised loot granted by Followers (for example, Alda's trophies after using “Reconnaissance”) is now predetermined ahead of time, rather than being generated right before appearing in the reward window.
BALANCE
CHARACTERS:
“Vow of the Feat” (Arna):
Improves the bonuses of positive Psyche states by \[3% for each character level > 40%, then 2% for each character level].
\[Decreases the cooldown between positive Psyche state activations by 50% > Increases the duration of positive Psyche states by 100%].
\[+5% chance to trigger “Second Wind” for each enemy within Vision > While affected by "Second Wind", with 50% chance allows the character to avoid death an unlimited number of times].
“Ranger's Grit” (Dirwin):
Each visited Den or Hunting Ground grants +1% chance to harvest a pelt with “Butchering” and +1% Experience Gain (up to \[20% > 15%]).
Grants \[1 Ability Point and 1 Stat Point > 1 Ability Point] for every 3 learned “Survival” abilities.
“Magical Erudition” (Jonna):
Grants \[+5% > +6%] Power of the corresponding School and \[+5% > +7.5%] Miracle Potency for each unique Sorcery treatise in the Inventory. \[The effect stacks up to 4 times].
\[Reading a complete set of 4 Sorcery treatises grants +2% Miracle Chance].
Grants +1% Experience Gain (\[up to +15%]) for each learned Sorcery ability.
“With Great Vengeance” (Velmir):
If there's a Boss, Mini-Boss, \[or more than four enemies] within Vision, applies all enemies within Vision with +1.5% Damage Taken for each Mini-Boss killed for the first time. \[Killing a Mini-Boss applies all enemies on the location with half of this penalty (doesn't stack with the full penalty) and replenishes Morale and Sanity].
“Gore and Glory” (Jorgrim):
Killing enemies grants +5% Experience Gain for \[60 > 30] turns.
“Might and Magic” (Leosthenes):
Grants \[+1.5% > +2%] Magic Power \[and +1% Experience Gain] for each learned Weaponry ability.
Grants \[+1.5% > +2%] Weapon Damage \[and +1% Experience Gain] for each learned Sorcery ability.
\[Removed: +2% Experience Gain for each learned Utility ability].
\[All effects stack up to 15 times].
“Lifelong Journey” (Mahir)
Grants \[+0.33% > 0.4%] Experience Gain and \[+0.33% > 0.4%] Fatigue Resistance (up to \[+33% > +20%]) for each location visited for the first time.
Visiting a location for the first time grants "Vigor" for 600 turns (\[900 > 1200] turns, if it's a Dungeon).
“Wild Hunt” (Hilda)
Each character level increases the threshold for activating negative effects caused by Hunger, Thirst, Pain, Intoxication, and Fatigue by \[+0.5% > +0.33%].
Killing beastly Bosses counts as killing \[10 > 5] animals of every type.
GENERAL:
Reduced the amount of Experience granted for killing most enemies to better align with reworked character traits.
Adjusted the Experience formula to factor in the difference between enemy Danger and the player character's level. The greater the difference, the less Experience you receive.
Learning spells will now penalize the Backfire Chance of other Schools' spells, rather than their Magic Power.
Raised the minimum Backfire Damage threshold from 0% to 5%.
Reduced the Armor Penetration of Backfire Damage from 100% to 90%. Backfire Damage now also affects the Durability of equipped armor, making it consistent with other damage sources.
Enemy spells' Armor Penetration now scales with Perception, just like it does for the player character.
ENEMIES:
Rebalanced some Undead and Proselyte Mini-Bosses.
Nerfed the Harpy's stats to better match its stated Danger level.
ITEMS:
Rebalanced some weapon and armor categories to increase the impact of investing into Weaponry skills.
Paregoric: replaced Immunity to Coughing with a 50% reduction of Coughing penalties.
STATUS EFFECTS:
“Confusion”: the chance to take a step in a random direction now triggers only when moving, rather than every turn.
“Ancestors' Gaze” : the effect loses a stack every \[90 > 60] turns and is removed when Health drops below \[25% > 30%].
“Blessing”: +\[3% > +9%] Crit Avoidance. Added: \[+9% Fortitude].
“Peace of Mind”: receiving Experience now has a greater impact on the effect's duration.
ABILITIES:
Increased the starting duration of most Stances (\[8 > 10] turns) and decreased their maximum duration (\[12 > 10] turns).
“Keeping Distance” is now also considered an Attack skill.
SWORDS:
“Cleaving Strike”: increased the scaling of the Bodypart Damage and Bleed Chance bonuses.
“Keeping Distance”: increased the base Stagger Chance and Crit Chance bonuses.
“Onrush”: increased the base Weapon Damage and Armor Penetration bonuses. Increased the scaling of the Bleed Resistance debuff.
“Blade Maintenance”: \[+5% > +7%] Bleed Chance. \[-20% > -25%] Durability loss on Sword attacks.
“Steady Tempo”: \[+10% > +15%] Energy Restoration.
“Honed Edge”: \[+5% > +6%] Bleed Chance, \[+3% > +4%] Armor Penetration.
AXES:
“Mutilating Lunge”: increased the scaling of the Bodypart Damage bonus.
“Cut Through”: increased the scaling of the Block Chance debuff. Increased the base value and scaling of the Weapon Damage bonus. Increased the base Armor Penetration bonus.
“Execution”: \[+4% > +5%] Crit Chance and \[+15% > +20%] Crit Efficiency.
“Reprisal”: the duration of the Bodypart Damage bonus \[4 > 5] turns.
“Tormenting Swings”: \[-4% > -5%] Max Health and \[-6% > -7%] Bleed Resistance.
MACES:
“Onslaught”: increased the scaling of the Knockback Chance bonus and the Control Resistance debuff.
“Armor Break”: increased the base value and scaling of the Stagger Chance bonus.
“Knock Out”: increased the base values of all bonuses. Increased the scaling of the Crit Chance and Stagger Chance bonuses.
“Dazing Strikes”: debuff duration \[5 > 6] turns.
“Moment of Weakness”: \[+15 > +25%] Bodypart Damage and \[+5% > +10%] Stagger Chance.
“Concussion”: \[-5% > -6%] Control Resistance and \[-7% > -8%] Move Resistance.
TWO-HANDED SWORDS:
“Hewing Strike”: increased the base value and scaling of the Bleed Chance bonus. Increased the scaling of the Bodypart Damage bonus.
“Parry”: counters grant \[+3% > +2%] Crit Chance. The effect stacks up to \[3 > 4] times.
“Revanche”: counters replenish \[5% > 4%] Max Energy.
“Fight to the Death”: \[+8% > +7%] Stagger Chance, \[+4% > +3%] Counter Chance, \[+4% > +3%] Block Chance.
TWO-HANDED MACES:
“Mighty Swing”: \[+50% > +40%] Weapon Damage, \[+25% > +20%] Stun Chance, \[+50% > +40%] Bodypart Damage, \[+50% > +40%] Armor Damage, \[+50% > +40%] Stagger Chance.
“Striker Stance”: \[+5% > +3%] Crit Chance.
“Unbalance”: applies the target with \[-10% > -5%] Control Resistance upon Knocking it back \[or Staggering it].
TWO-HANDED AXES:
“Hooking Chop”: increased the base Armor Penetration and Bleed Chance bonuses.
“Reign in Blood”: increased the base Knockback Chance and Bleed Chance bonuses. Increased the scaling of the Bodypart Damage bonus.
“Rampage”: \[+3% > +4%] Crit Chance.
“Make Space”: increased the scaling of the Weapon Damage bonus. Increased the base Armor Penetration bonus.
“Finish 'Em!”: \[+8% > +10%] Weapon Damage.
“Fatal Strike”: \[-10% > -15%] Skills Energy Cost.
“Tool of Execution”: \[+6% > +10%] Bodypart Damage.
SPEARS:
“Nail Down”: increased the base Weapon Damage and Bodypart Damage bonuses. Increased the scaling of the Immobilization Chance bonus.
“Impaling Lunge”: increased the scaling of the Armor Penetration bonus. Increased the base Bleed Chance bonus.
“Determination”: reworked into a visible status effect.
“Stay Back!”: \[+25% > +30%] Knockback Chance.
RANGED COMBAT:
“Distracting Shot”: reduced the base Immobilization Chance bonus.
“Startling Volley”: reduced the base Daze Chance bonus.
“Hunter's Mark”: \[+5% > +3%] Crit Chance, \[+15% > +10%] Crit Efficiency.
“Headshot”: reduced the base Crit Chance bonus.
“Spot Weakness”: added \[+5% Armor Penetration].
“Anticipation”: \[+3% > +2%] Accuracy.
“Precision”: \[+4% > +5%] Weapon Damage for \[5 > 8] turns.
“Shoot to Kill”: \[+15% > +12%] Bodypart Damage, \[+15% > +10%] Crit Efficiency.
SHIELDS:
“Raise Shield”: added a Crit Avoidance bonus.
Light shield: reduced the scaling of the Counter Chance bonus.
Heavy shield: \[+10% Energy Restoration for 5 turns > +33% Energy Restoration is added to the status effect itself]
“Breakthrough”: \[-15% > -20%] Control Resistance debuff.
“Shield Bash”: Heavy shield: replenishes Block Power for \[25% > 30%] of the damage dealt.
“Hold the Line!”: \[-4% > -5%] Damage Taken, \[+4% > +5%] Block Power Recovery.
“Embodiment of Resilience”: reduces the ability tree's cooldowns by \[1 > 2] turns.
“Retaliation”: \[-10% > -15%] Weapon Damage penalty. All bonuses last for \[4 > 5] turns.
ARMORED COMBAT:
“Brace for Impact!”: \[+10% > +12%] Dodge Chance and Block Chance. Increased the base penalty to the attacker's Fumble Chance.
“Unyielding Defense”: lasts for \[6 > 8] turns. \[+5% > +6%] Protection of all body parts, \[+3% > +4%] Block Power Recovery, \[+5% > +4%] Fortitude.
“Battle-Forged”: Heavy armor: \[-2% > -3%] Abilities Energy Cost. Added \[+3% Crit Avoidance].
“Custom Adjustments”: Heavy armor: \[+2 > +3] Energy. Added \[-2% to the equipped armor's Durability loss rate].
WARFARE:
“Seize the Initiative”: increased the scaling of the Dodge Chance and Block Chance penalties.
“War Cry”: reduced the base Confusion Chance. Added inverse scaling from the target's Will to Fight, affecting Confusion and Daze Chances. The base “Battle Rage” duration is \[4 > 6] turns.
“Defensive Tactic”: \[+4% > +3%] Dodge Chance and Block Chance.
“Offensive Tactic”: \[+4% > +3%] Accuracy, \[-4% > -3%] Abilities Energy Cost and Cooldowns Duration.
“Finisher”: killing the target instantly refreshes the cooldowns of \[all other abilities > all other Attack skills, Charges, and spells].
“Thirst for Battle”: \[+0.5% > +0.4%] Weapon Damage, \[+0.25% > +0.2%] Crit Chance, \[+0.33% > +0.25%] Health Drain, \[+0.5% > +0.4%] Energy Drain.
“Right on Target”: reduced the scaling of the Abilities Energy Cost bonus.
“Intimidation”: \[-5% > -4%] Fortitude. \[+50% > +33%] impact on enemies' Will to Fight.
“Tactical Advantage”: \[-20% > -15%] Cooldowns Duration and Energy Cost of all Maneuvers and Stances. \[+25% > +20%] Weapon Damage. Reduced the scaling of Health replenishment. Reduced the base Energy replenishment.
ATHLETICS:
“Elusiveness”: reduced the scaling of the Dodge Chance and Damage Taken bonuses, as well as the scaling of the Fumble Chance debuff.
“Sudden Lunge”: now requires an equipped melee weapon.
“Adrenaline Rush”: \[-5% > -3%] Damage Taken, \[-10% > -5%] Abilities Energy Cost, \[+5% > +3%] Crit Chance.
“Inner Reserves”: triggers when Energy drops below \[33% > 50%]. Increased the base Energy replenishment. Reduced the base cooldown between effect activations and added scaling from Vitality.
“No Time to Linger”: \[+5% > +4%] Accuracy and Crit Chance, \[-5% > -4%] Fumble Chance.
“Sprint Training”: \[-30% > -33%] Cooldowns Duration and Energy Cost of all Charge skills.
DUAL WIELDING:
“Flurry of Strikes”: each strike receives \[-20% > -25%] Hands Efficiency. Successful hits grant \[+3% > +2%] Hands Efficiency.
“Deflect”: grants bonuses for each block \[or full dodge].
“Enough for Everyone”: reduced the scaling of the Counter Chance, Dodge Chance, and Damage Taken bonuses.
“Concentration”: \[+5% > +4%] Hands Efficiency.
“Dual Wielding Training”: \[-5% > -3%] Fumble Chance.
“Berserk Tradition”: \[+4% > +3%] Counter Chance, \[+15% > +10%] Crit Efficiency.
“Unstoppable”: reduced the scaling of Health and Energy replenishment. Added: \[the free strike can only trigger once per turn].
“More Blood!”: \[-25% > -10%] Abilities Energy Cost. The effect stacks \[indefinitely > up to 2 times].
SURVIVAL:
“Cauterize Wounds”: reduces the affected body parts' Condition by \[5% > 3%]. Grants +33% \[global Bleed Resistance > Bleed Resistance to the affected body parts. The effect doesn't stack]. If affected by Vigor, \[prolongs the effect's duration to 360 turns].
“First Aid”: reduced the base Healing Efficiency bonus.
“Will to Survive”: extensive rework:
\[Removes all negative physical and mental effects. Activates "Vigor" for 60 turns. Activates "Will to Survive" for 15 turns: +X% Fortitude Temporary Immunity to Injuries and negative states. -5% Damage Taken for each fully or temporarily removed effect, Injury, or state (up to -25%). Replenishes X% Max Health.]
“Pathfinder”: allows the character to hear all enemies within \[150% > 120%] Vision range, applying them with \[+10% > +5%] Damage Taken.
ELECTROMANCY:
“Residual Charge”: the bonus to Shock Damage now scales with Willpower and Electromancy Power rather than with the equipped weapon's damage. \[The effect doesn't stack].
GEOMANCY:
“Stone Armor”: \[+10% > +15%] Magic Resistance. The armor explosion now also deals flat Arcane Damage and has a cap on its Crushing Damage.
“Rune of Enfeeblement”: the effect from multiple boulders now stacks.
“Rune of Sustention”: \[+5% > +8%] Crit Avoidance, \[+5% > +10%] Energy Restoration.
“Rune of Binding”: reduces the ability tree's cooldowns by \[2 > 1] turn, \[+10% > +7.5%] Energy Restoration.
“Rune of Unity”: extensive rework:
\[Allows the character to simultaneously summon 4 runic boulders. If a boulder is within 2 tiles of the character, its destruction by enemies no longer Confuses or deals Arcane Damage.]
“Rune of Cycle”: the Arcane Damage dealt is equal to \[10% > 3% * number of “Runic Empowerment” stacks] of the current Energy.
“Rune of Absorption”: burns \[6 > 2% * number of “Runic Empowerment” stacks] Energy
MAGIC MASTERY:
“Seal of Finesse”: \[-5% > -3%] Backfire Damage Change.
“Seal of Power”: the bonus to Magic or Nature Damage now scales with Willpower and Power of the corresponding School rather than with the equipped weapon's damage.
“Seal of Insight”: \[+10% > +7%] Magic Power, \[-5% > -4%] Spells Energy Cost, \[+5% > +3%] Miracle Chance, \[+20% > +10%] Energy Restoration.
“Precise Movements”: \[-1% > -0.5%] Backfire Chance
“Dissipation”: the effect stacks up to \[20 > 15] times.
“Body and Spirit”: \[+8% > +5%] Weapon Damage, \[+3% > +2%] Crit Chance, \[+10% > +8%] Magic Power, \[-5% > -4%] Backfire Chance.
“Thaumaturgy”: \[+15% > +10%] Miracle Potency.
“Forgotten Lore”: extensive rework: \[Grants -0.5% Spells Energy Cost and -1% Cooldowns Duration for each learned spell. Grants +1% Magic Power and +1% Miracle Potency for each learned Sorcery passive, including those of Magic Mastery.]
ENEMY ABILITIES:
“Caustic Blood” now always creates a pool of acid on the dead Crawler's tile rather than occasionally spawning it on adjacent tiles.
FIXES
GENERAL:
Fixed the rare issue preventing unique items from spawning in Tier 5 Mini-Boss chests.
Fixed enemies and vegetation never respawning on map tiles with Carts and Shrines.
Throwing a breakable or spillable water vessel should now correctly extinguish burning tiles.
Fixed the Orient Quiver never appearing in the Brynn Elven Merchant's stock.
Fixed battle staves never appearing in Brynn NPCs' stock.
Interacting with a Point of Interest should now correctly gray out its icon on the global map.
Fixed damage numbers and combat text appearing through the fog of war.
Fixed repeated drops of certain items that are supposed to only drop once per playthrough (such as high tier treatises).
Fixed the issue preventing more than one ongoing contract from being marked with an icon on the global map.
Drinking from external sources of water (wells, rivers, lakes, barrels, etc) now has the same effect and stacking rules as drinking from the Waterskin.
Fixed the issue with combined price modifiers being able to reduce the price of certain items to zero, which in turn would break the formula.
Fixed the state of campfires not being saved as intended.
Fixed the issue with partial progress on digging up graves and secret stashes not being saved correctly.
Fixed shrine candles always being extinguished after loading a save.
Fixed the issue with enemies sometimes switching to an alternative sprite after loading a save.
Fixed the Prologue's earthquake cutscene failing to activate and block the way back when loading a save in the Waterfall cave.
Fixed the Archon leaving a glow effect after his death in the Prologue.
Fixed graves losing collision after loading a save.
Fixed two-tile bushes not blocking Vision as intended.
Fixed the duplication bug involving the backpack near the entrance to the Order's Prison.
Fixed the duplication bug involving the backpack near the entrance to the Order's Prison.
Fixed the player character losing Morale when extinguishing themselves with water.
Fixed Leeches not reducing Morale.
Attacking in melee with a ranged weapon and no ammo will now count as a punch.
Fixed the visual overlap of stack and duration numbers on effect icons when inspecting enemies.
Fixed Butter not having a duration assigned to some of its effects, preventing their application.
Fixed the issue with Zadok, the Brynn Drunkard, that was causing him to play drinking sound effects even while asleep.
Fixed the unintended activation of “on kill” speech lines when destroying inanimate objects, such as nests.
Fixed Venemist not providing the intended rumor.
Fixed Marlo not providing the intended rumor.
Fixed the possibility of re-rolling Skinflint Homs' leads.
Fixed the Knockback Hint appearing in situations where knockback failed to trigger or did not affect the player.
Improved the behavior and collisions of decorative particles (boards, rubble, etc.).
AI:
Fixed the issue causing Wolves to get stuck in the Alerted state for 3 turns when attacked during it.
Fixed Wolves checking for incorrect conditions when using “Howl”.
Fixed Drummers not acting as intended while in combat.
Improved enemy pathfinding when using Charge skills.
Improved AI and pathfinding for multi-tile enemies.
Fixed the incorrect event processing order in the Will to Fight system, which was causing enemies to flee less often than intended.
Improved the system for enemies transitioning between locations when chasing the player, and added restrictions for locations where enemies are not meant to follow.
QUESTS:
“Finding the Craftsman”: fixed the possibility of triggering the dialogue about the Craftsman's location after already completing the quest.
“Finding the Craftsman”: the “Head to the Guild Quarter” phase now automatically concludes after finding Darrel ahead of time.
“Finding the Ranger”: killing Alda now fails the quest.
“Finding the Quartermaster”: once bribed, the Mercenaries will no longer stay in the Sentian Company Camp if you leave the area before talking to Leif.
“Finding the Quartermaster”: the Mercenaries now react to thrown items and the use of certain consumables.
“Finding the Quartermaster”: fixed the softlock caused by blocking the tile intended for the player character to stand on during the cutscene.
“Finding the Quartermaster”: fixed the Mercenaries' reaction to hostile mobs.
“From the Cradle to the Grave”: fixed the missing dialogue for failing to deliver the Bone Cradle to l'Owcrey on time.
“From the Cradle to the Grave”: fixed the issue with quest logging.
“Brewery's Fate”: fixed Odar using an incorrect dialogue line when completing the quest via blackmail after clearing the Brewery.
“Fate of the Brewery”: fixed the Brewery NPCs not becoming hostile if one of them is killed before triggering the dialogue.
“Fate of the Brewery”: completing the quest in favor of the Brewery now sets its Reputation on the global map to “Respect” instead of “Neutrality.”
The Caravan events tied to a specific nearby location will now correctly reset after moving the Camp elsewhere.
ABILITIES:
Fixed the incorrect target zone display for movement abilities.
“Sic!”: fixed Dogs being able to flee with the marked target still within their Vision.
“Petrification”: fixed Petrified targets not granting the intended bonus to Geomancy Power.
“Battering Ram”: fixed the unintended cooldown reduction when wearing a light chestpiece.
“Deadly Premonition”: the effect can now be redirected with “Seal of Reflection”.
“Finisher”: fixed the incorrect target zone.
“Offensive Tactic”: fixed the issue causing enemies to receive additional turns of the effect for each ally within Vision (while also failing to count the player character).
QOL
Made it possible to advance “Continue conversation” dialogue prompts by pressing any number key, not just “1”.
The Brightness setting now uses gamma correction instead of linear increase, reducing color distortion at higher values.
Improved the display of save files in the menu. The saves made in Dungeons now show the location's name instead of just its type.
TECHNICAL IMPROVEMENTS
Reworked the fog of war appearance and rendering to provide smoother visuals, better optimization, and resolve several persistent issues.
The animations occurring inside the fog of war will now be sped up or skipped altogether.
VISUALS
Improved and refined the Lighting System.
Updated the sprites for a large number of items.
Updated the sprites for a number of Proselytes.
Reworked the overlay system to account for certain visual effects when generating sprite outlines.
Added an alternate animation for the Ancient Troll that plays after bypassing the trigger for the usual starting cutscene.
The dialogue options involving “First Aid” or “Cauterize Wounds” now play an animation and put the corresponding ability on cooldown, just like on normal use.
The animation for “Seal of Insight” now plays only when gaining the buff, rather than every time the character gains a stack of the effect.
Fixed the Ornate Dagger displaying in the wrong hand on the player character sprite.
Added an icon for the “Ranger Brew” effect.
MISCELLANEOUS
Added unique speech lines for spotting specific enemy types, used in addition to the universal “Enemy!” line.
Added speech lines for each Psyche state.
Added speech lines to certain NPCs.
Added an alternative dialogue line when speaking to the owner of the Brynn Printing House as an elf character.
Rewrote many ability hovers for clarity.
