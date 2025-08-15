IMPORTANT: While this update is compatible with old saves (v0.9+), for optimal experience we recommend starting a new game.

Added a new quest to the Mannshire Winery: “Stolen Wine's Always Bitter”.

7 new belts (including 3 uniques) 4 new cloaks 4 new gloves (including 1 unique) 7 chestpieces 3 axes (including 2 uniques)

Added 27 Caravan Events: 6 for Darrel, 10 for Leif, and 11 for Alda. This includes repeatable Gift Events and Opportunities.

Psyche System overhaul: added 3 new Psyche states and reworked every existing one. Both Morale and Sanity are now divided into three segments, each maintained separately the details are listed in this devlog .

Caves will frequently contain a few Ore Veins that can be mined with a pickaxe. Apart from the existing Gold and Silver Nuggets, you'll also be able to harvest chunks of Copper and Iron.

Added 8 rare plants with unique effects that can be found in Caves and near some Dens and Hunting Grounds.

Added 14 new enemies (6 of them Mini-Bosses), most of which are tied to Caves including a new mini-faction, the Hive. Brigands: Miner, Scout, Prospector, Spelunker, Overseer, Raider, Torturer, Arcanist.

Added a new Dungeon type , Caves , divided into three variants: Regular , Overgrown , and Mines . These serve as optional exploration sites, independent of the Contract System, and are usually located a moderate distance away from settlements.

Added “Arcanistics” , a new magic school consisting of 14 abilities: teleport yourself and your enemies, manipulate the battlefield in various ways, and even summon allies to aid you in combat.

Special thanks to @Mindwitness @xenofite @qbuben @RedOrder @Kay_Win @das @Fight Me @Lymetel @THACO @Soldapeine @scrappy7483 @funkmonster7 @okmall @mustache @DacianDraco @djxput @Gura @Psojed for taking part in the Closed Beta Test.

Throwing a Smoke Bomb in populated areas is now considered an act of aggression. Thrown Caltrops will now cause panic or aggression only when they land on a tile adjacent to an NPC. Digging up graves in front of NPCs is now considered a separate crime rather than “disturbing the peace”.

Dens, and Hunting Grounds. Skinflint Homs now also sells leads to Caves. Successfully completing the “Deathstinger Infestation” quest by yourself will now increase Mannshire Reputation, while completing it with the involvement of the New Orchard NPCs will lower it instead. Added hidden immunity to Control and Movement effects to entities that should not be affected by such mechanics (Harpy Nests and Soul Wells, for example).

“Bloom” Settlement Situation: added a slight chance for rare plants to spawn outside of Caves,

Hilda's “Wild Hunt”: added an option to empower her Bone Charm with Rockeater Glands for a bonus to Fatigue Resistance.

Reduced the price of paid rumors by half.

Increased the chance of successfully acquiring leads and rumors.

Reworked Giant Bats into Bat Swarms, which will function similarly to traps in some Caves.

Enemies will now produce a certain amount of Noise when entering the Hostile state.

Expanded the Hostage Rescue contracts in Bastions: to complete them, the Captive must now be successfully escorted to the surface.

Protection is now applied proportionally when receiving mixed damage. This change aims to make hybrid-damage weapons and other multi-type damage sources noticeably more effective. Previously, each damage type was reduced by the full amount of Protection. For example, if an attack dealt 15 Slashing and 5 Piercing damage, and the target had 10 Protection, both damage types would be reduced by 10, resulting in a total of only 5 damage. Now, Protection is split between damage types based on their share of the total damage. For example, if an attack is 75% Slashing and 25% Piercing, then 75% of Protection is applied to the Slashing portion and only 25% to the Piercing portion. With 10 Protection, this results in a total of 10 damage.

Fixed the incorrect prices for non-butchered small game and birds.

Increased the amount of Experience and loot gained from destroying Harpy and Crawler nests.

Rebalanced the amount of Experience granted for crafting most consumables.

Simplified the recipe for the Healing Salve, but it now only produces one salve instead of three.

The Pancakes recipe can now be purchased in the Mannshire tavern.

Meat Salting now requires only a single handful of Salt instead of two.

The Gatherers appearing during the “ Bloom ” Situation can now sell rare plants.

Added apples to the stock of the Mannshire Wine Merchant.

Increased the amount of vegetables sold by vegetable traders.

Added Fodder to the stock of one of the Rotten Willow traders.

Increased the Repair Prices of the Brynn Jeweler and made it possible to sell broken jewelry to him.

Increased the price multipliers when selling food, beverages, medicines, tools, bags, and additives.

Increased the base price of most valuables.

The randomised loot granted by Followers (for example, Alda's trophies after using “Reconnaissance”) is now predetermined ahead of time, rather than being generated right before appearing in the reward window.

“Supply Run”: Upon return, Leif will now also double his own and other Followers' stock sizes, and provide +10% Trade Favorability and +10% Repair Prices for 2 days across the entire Caravan.

Partially redistributed the bonuses for achieving “Devotion” across earlier Loyalty thresholds. In addition to its usual benefits, “Solidarity” will now grant +5% Trade Favorability and -10% Repair Prices with the Follower, while “Friendship” will yield +5% Trade Favorability and -10% Perks Cost.

Reduced the cost of some Caravan Upgrades.

“Wild Hunt” (Hilda) Each character level increases the threshold for activating negative effects caused by Hunger, Thirst, Pain, Intoxication, and Fatigue by \[+0.5% > +0.33%]. Killing beastly Bosses counts as killing \[10 > 5] animals of every type.

“Lifelong Journey” (Mahir) Grants \[+0.33% > 0.4%] Experience Gain and \[+0.33% > 0.4%] Fatigue Resistance (up to \[+33% > +20%]) for each location visited for the first time. Visiting a location for the first time grants "Vigor" for 600 turns (\[900 > 1200] turns, if it's a Dungeon).

\[All effects stack up to 15 times].

Grants \[+1.5% > +2%] Weapon Damage \[and +1% Experience Gain] for each learned Sorcery ability. \[Removed: +2% Experience Gain for each learned Utility ability].

“Might and Magic” (Leosthenes): Grants \[+1.5% > +2%] Magic Power \[and +1% Experience Gain] for each learned Weaponry ability.

If there's a Boss, Mini-Boss, \[or more than four enemies] within Vision, applies all enemies within Vision with +1.5% Damage Taken for each Mini-Boss killed for the first time. \[Killing a Mini-Boss applies all enemies on the location with half of this penalty (doesn't stack with the full penalty) and replenishes Morale and Sanity].

“Magical Erudition” (Jonna): Grants \[+5% > +6%] Power of the corresponding School and \[+5% > +7.5%] Miracle Potency for each unique Sorcery treatise in the Inventory. \[The effect stacks up to 4 times]. \[Reading a complete set of 4 Sorcery treatises grants +2% Miracle Chance]. Grants +1% Experience Gain (\[up to +15%]) for each learned Sorcery ability.

Each visited Den or Hunting Ground grants +1% chance to harvest a pelt with “Butchering” and +1% Experience Gain (up to \[20% > 15%]). Grants \[1 Ability Point and 1 Stat Point > 1 Ability Point] for every 3 learned “Survival” abilities.

“Vow of the Feat” (Arna): Improves the bonuses of positive Psyche states by \[3% for each character level > 40%, then 2% for each character level]. \[Decreases the cooldown between positive Psyche state activations by 50% > Increases the duration of positive Psyche states by 100%]. \[+5% chance to trigger “Second Wind” for each enemy within Vision > While affected by "Second Wind", with 50% chance allows the character to avoid death an unlimited number of times].

Enemy spells' Armor Penetration now scales with Perception, just like it does for the player character.

Reduced the Armor Penetration of Backfire Damage from 100% to 90%. Backfire Damage now also affects the Durability of equipped armor, making it consistent with other damage sources.

Raised the minimum Backfire Damage threshold from 0% to 5%.

Learning spells will now penalize the Backfire Chance of other Schools' spells, rather than their Magic Power.

Adjusted the Experience formula to factor in the difference between enemy Danger and the player character's level. The greater the difference, the less Experience you receive.

Reduced the amount of Experience granted for killing most enemies to better align with reworked character traits.

Nerfed the Harpy's stats to better match its stated Danger level.

Paregoric : replaced Immunity to Coughing with a 50% reduction of Coughing penalties.

Rebalanced some weapon and armor categories to increase the impact of investing into Weaponry skills.

“Peace of Mind”: receiving Experience now has a greater impact on the effect's duration.

“Ancestors' Gaze” : the effect loses a stack every \[90 > 60] turns and is removed when Health drops below \[25% > 30%].

“Confusion”: the chance to take a step in a random direction now triggers only when moving, rather than every turn.

“Keeping Distance” is now also considered an Attack skill.

Increased the starting duration of most Stances (\[8 > 10] turns) and decreased their maximum duration (\[12 > 10] turns).

“Onrush”: increased the base Weapon Damage and Armor Penetration bonuses. Increased the scaling of the Bleed Resistance debuff.

“Cleaving Strike”: increased the scaling of the Bodypart Damage and Bleed Chance bonuses.

“Reprisal”: the duration of the Bodypart Damage bonus \[4 > 5] turns.

“Cut Through”: increased the scaling of the Block Chance debuff. Increased the base value and scaling of the Weapon Damage bonus. Increased the base Armor Penetration bonus.

“Mutilating Lunge”: increased the scaling of the Bodypart Damage bonus.

“Knock Out”: increased the base values of all bonuses. Increased the scaling of the Crit Chance and Stagger Chance bonuses.

“Armor Break”: increased the base value and scaling of the Stagger Chance bonus.

“Onslaught”: increased the scaling of the Knockback Chance bonus and the Control Resistance debuff.

“Parry”: counters grant \[+3% > +2%] Crit Chance. The effect stacks up to \[3 > 4] times.

“Hewing Strike”: increased the base value and scaling of the Bleed Chance bonus. Increased the scaling of the Bodypart Damage bonus.

“Unbalance”: applies the target with \[-10% > -5%] Control Resistance upon Knocking it back \[or Staggering it].

“Make Space”: increased the scaling of the Weapon Damage bonus. Increased the base Armor Penetration bonus.

“Reign in Blood”: increased the base Knockback Chance and Bleed Chance bonuses. Increased the scaling of the Bodypart Damage bonus.

“Impaling Lunge”: increased the scaling of the Armor Penetration bonus. Increased the base Bleed Chance bonus.

“Nail Down”: increased the base Weapon Damage and Bodypart Damage bonuses. Increased the scaling of the Immobilization Chance bonus.

“Retaliation”: \[-10% > -15%] Weapon Damage penalty. All bonuses last for \[4 > 5] turns.

“Embodiment of Resilience”: reduces the ability tree's cooldowns by \[1 > 2] turns.

“Shield Bash”: Heavy shield: replenishes Block Power for \[25% > 30%] of the damage dealt.

“Raise Shield”: added a Crit Avoidance bonus. Light shield: reduced the scaling of the Counter Chance bonus. Heavy shield: \[+10% Energy Restoration for 5 turns > +33% Energy Restoration is added to the status effect itself]

“Unyielding Defense”: lasts for \[6 > 8] turns. \[+5% > +6%] Protection of all body parts, \[+3% > +4%] Block Power Recovery, \[+5% > +4%] Fortitude.

“Brace for Impact!”: \[+10% > +12%] Dodge Chance and Block Chance. Increased the base penalty to the attacker's Fumble Chance.

“Tactical Advantage”: \[-20% > -15%] Cooldowns Duration and Energy Cost of all Maneuvers and Stances. \[+25% > +20%] Weapon Damage. Reduced the scaling of Health replenishment. Reduced the base Energy replenishment.

“Intimidation”: \[-5% > -4%] Fortitude. \[+50% > +33%] impact on enemies' Will to Fight.

“Right on Target”: reduced the scaling of the Abilities Energy Cost bonus.

“Finisher”: killing the target instantly refreshes the cooldowns of \[all other abilities > all other Attack skills, Charges, and spells].

“War Cry”: reduced the base Confusion Chance. Added inverse scaling from the target's Will to Fight, affecting Confusion and Daze Chances. The base “Battle Rage” duration is \[4 > 6] turns.

“Seize the Initiative”: increased the scaling of the Dodge Chance and Block Chance penalties.

“Sprint Training”: \[-30% > -33%] Cooldowns Duration and Energy Cost of all Charge skills.

“Inner Reserves”: triggers when Energy drops below \[33% > 50%]. Increased the base Energy replenishment. Reduced the base cooldown between effect activations and added scaling from Vitality.

“Elusiveness”: reduced the scaling of the Dodge Chance and Damage Taken bonuses, as well as the scaling of the Fumble Chance debuff.

“More Blood!”: \[-25% > -10%] Abilities Energy Cost. The effect stacks \[indefinitely > up to 2 times].

“Unstoppable”: reduced the scaling of Health and Energy replenishment. Added: \[the free strike can only trigger once per turn].

“Enough for Everyone”: reduced the scaling of the Counter Chance, Dodge Chance, and Damage Taken bonuses.

“Deflect”: grants bonuses for each block \[or full dodge].

“Pathfinder”: allows the character to hear all enemies within \[150% > 120%] Vision range, applying them with \[+10% > +5%] Damage Taken.

“Will to Survive”: extensive rework: \[Removes all negative physical and mental effects. Activates "Vigor" for 60 turns. Activates "Will to Survive" for 15 turns: +X% Fortitude Temporary Immunity to Injuries and negative states. -5% Damage Taken for each fully or temporarily removed effect, Injury, or state (up to -25%). Replenishes X% Max Health.]

“Cauterize Wounds”: reduces the affected body parts' Condition by \[5% > 3%]. Grants +33% \[global Bleed Resistance > Bleed Resistance to the affected body parts. The effect doesn't stack]. If affected by Vigor, \[prolongs the effect's duration to 360 turns].

“Residual Charge”: the bonus to Shock Damage now scales with Willpower and Electromancy Power rather than with the equipped weapon's damage. \[The effect doesn't stack].

“Rune of Cycle”: the Arcane Damage dealt is equal to \[10% > 3% * number of “Runic Empowerment” stacks] of the current Energy.

“Rune of Unity”: extensive rework: \[Allows the character to simultaneously summon 4 runic boulders. If a boulder is within 2 tiles of the character, its destruction by enemies no longer Confuses or deals Arcane Damage.]

“Rune of Binding”: reduces the ability tree's cooldowns by \[2 > 1] turn, \[+10% > +7.5%] Energy Restoration.

“Rune of Enfeeblement”: the effect from multiple boulders now stacks.

“Stone Armor”: \[+10% > +15%] Magic Resistance. The armor explosion now also deals flat Arcane Damage and has a cap on its Crushing Damage.

“Forgotten Lore”: extensive rework: \[Grants -0.5% Spells Energy Cost and -1% Cooldowns Duration for each learned spell. Grants +1% Magic Power and +1% Miracle Potency for each learned Sorcery passive, including those of Magic Mastery.]

“Dissipation”: the effect stacks up to \[20 > 15] times.

“Seal of Power”: the bonus to Magic or Nature Damage now scales with Willpower and Power of the corresponding School rather than with the equipped weapon's damage.

“Caustic Blood” now always creates a pool of acid on the dead Crawler's tile rather than occasionally spawning it on adjacent tiles.

Improved the behavior and collisions of decorative particles (boards, rubble, etc.).

Fixed the Knockback Hint appearing in situations where knockback failed to trigger or did not affect the player.

Fixed the unintended activation of “on kill” speech lines when destroying inanimate objects, such as nests.

Fixed the issue with Zadok, the Brynn Drunkard, that was causing him to play drinking sound effects even while asleep.

Fixed Butter not having a duration assigned to some of its effects, preventing their application.

Fixed the visual overlap of stack and duration numbers on effect icons when inspecting enemies.

Attacking in melee with a ranged weapon and no ammo will now count as a punch.

Fixed the player character losing Morale when extinguishing themselves with water.

Fixed the duplication bug involving the backpack near the entrance to the Order's Prison.

Fixed the Archon leaving a glow effect after his death in the Prologue.

Fixed the Prologue's earthquake cutscene failing to activate and block the way back when loading a save in the Waterfall cave.

Fixed the issue with enemies sometimes switching to an alternative sprite after loading a save.

Fixed shrine candles always being extinguished after loading a save.

Fixed the issue with partial progress on digging up graves and secret stashes not being saved correctly.

Fixed the state of campfires not being saved as intended.

Fixed the issue with combined price modifiers being able to reduce the price of certain items to zero, which in turn would break the formula.

Drinking from external sources of water (wells, rivers, lakes, barrels, etc) now has the same effect and stacking rules as drinking from the Waterskin.

Fixed the issue preventing more than one ongoing contract from being marked with an icon on the global map.

Fixed repeated drops of certain items that are supposed to only drop once per playthrough (such as high tier treatises).

Fixed damage numbers and combat text appearing through the fog of war.

Interacting with a Point of Interest should now correctly gray out its icon on the global map.

Fixed the Orient Quiver never appearing in the Brynn Elven Merchant's stock.

Throwing a breakable or spillable water vessel should now correctly extinguish burning tiles.

Fixed enemies and vegetation never respawning on map tiles with Carts and Shrines.

Fixed the rare issue preventing unique items from spawning in Tier 5 Mini-Boss chests.

Improved the system for enemies transitioning between locations when chasing the player, and added restrictions for locations where enemies are not meant to follow.

Fixed the incorrect event processing order in the Will to Fight system, which was causing enemies to flee less often than intended.

Fixed Drummers not acting as intended while in combat.

Fixed Wolves checking for incorrect conditions when using “Howl”.

Fixed the issue causing Wolves to get stuck in the Alerted state for 3 turns when attacked during it.

“Finding the Craftsman”: fixed the possibility of triggering the dialogue about the Craftsman's location after already completing the quest.

“Finding the Craftsman”: the “Head to the Guild Quarter” phase now automatically concludes after finding Darrel ahead of time.

“Finding the Ranger”: killing Alda now fails the quest.

“Finding the Quartermaster”: once bribed, the Mercenaries will no longer stay in the Sentian Company Camp if you leave the area before talking to Leif.

“Finding the Quartermaster”: the Mercenaries now react to thrown items and the use of certain consumables.

“Finding the Quartermaster”: fixed the softlock caused by blocking the tile intended for the player character to stand on during the cutscene.

“Finding the Quartermaster”: fixed the Mercenaries' reaction to hostile mobs.

“From the Cradle to the Grave”: fixed the missing dialogue for failing to deliver the Bone Cradle to l'Owcrey on time.

“From the Cradle to the Grave”: fixed the issue with quest logging.

“Brewery's Fate”: fixed Odar using an incorrect dialogue line when completing the quest via blackmail after clearing the Brewery.

“Fate of the Brewery”: fixed the Brewery NPCs not becoming hostile if one of them is killed before triggering the dialogue.

“Fate of the Brewery”: completing the quest in favor of the Brewery now sets its Reputation on the global map to “Respect” instead of “Neutrality.”