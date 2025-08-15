Welcome to Ancient TD – a game where you collect unique peasants, face thrilling challenges to earn powerful artifacts, command towers with unique abilities, and defend against endless hordes pouring through the portal.

To celebrate our release, we’ve prepared two special events:

Release Special Event – Defeat challenge enemies to earn souls, then spend them to purchase random Godlike, Legendary, or Epic runes .

Daily Spin – Win 3 games daily to unlock a spin with rewards including random gems, runes, and peasants.

Thank you for joining us at launch – we can’t wait to see your strategies in action!